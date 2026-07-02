Shruti Haasan Looking for a Career Boost in Film Industry

After ending her four-year relationship with Shantanu Hazarika, actress Shruti Haasan has turned her full attention back to her acting career. While she continues to sign new projects, the actress is yet to deliver the kind of impact she once enjoyed on the big screen.

Shruti Haasan Looking for a Career Boost

Shruti has been working on multiple films, but in recent releases, other actresses have received more attention. Although she plays the female lead in Rajinikanth's Coolie, much of the spotlight has gone to Pooja Hegde, whose special song has become one of the film's biggest highlights.

The glamorous dance number has received a positive response from audiences, leaving many talking about Pooja's performance rather than Shruti's role in the movie.

Limited Attention in Other Projects

A similar situation was seen with Peddi, where Shruti reportedly appeared in a special song. However, the performance did not create much discussion among movie lovers. Instead, actress Janhvi Kapoor grabbed the spotlight with her energetic performance in another promotional song, making Shruti's appearance less noticeable.

Even the online discussions surrounding the film largely focused on Janhvi, while Shruti's contribution remained under the radar.

Busy With New Films

Apart from films, Shruti Haasan has been actively sharing photoshoots and updates on social media. She currently has two to three projects in different stages of production.

One of her upcoming films with Vijay Sethupathi was completed some time ago, but its theatrical release is still pending. Fans are also waiting for Salaar 2, although the sequel is not expected to begin production anytime soon.

Shruti will also be seen in Aakasamlo Oka Tara, where she is said to be playing a different and challenging character. Her fans hope the film will give her a memorable role and help her make a strong comeback.

Exit From Dacoit

Shruti Haasan was initially announced as the female lead opposite Adivi Sesh in Dacoit. However, she later stepped away from the project due to creative differences with the makers. The team eventually moved ahead with another actress for the role.

With several films lined up, Shruti Haasan will be hoping that her upcoming releases help her regain the spotlight and reconnect with audiences.

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