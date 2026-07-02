Gold and Silver Prices Fall Today, July 2: Check City-Wise Rates
Gold prices in India rebounded on July 2, 2026, after witnessing a sharp fall a day earlier. The recovery came amid positive global bullion market trends. Silver prices also remained strong in several cities. The price of 24-carat gold in most cities is around ₹1,44,850 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is priced at about ₹1,32,780 per 10 grams. Silver prices are around ₹2,45,000 per kg in cities such as Chennai and Hyderabad, while they are around ₹2,35,000 per kg in several other major cities. People planning to buy gold or silver are advised to check the latest rates before making a purchase.
Gold Prices Today - July 2, 2026:
Chennai
- 24 Carat: ₹1,44,850
- 22 Carat: ₹1,32,780
- 18 Carat: ₹1,08,640
Hyderabad
- 24 Carat: ₹1,44,550
- 22 Carat: ₹1,32,500
- 18 Carat: ₹1,08,410
Delhi
- 24 Carat: ₹1,44,080
- 22 Carat: ₹1,32,070
- 18 Carat: ₹1,08,060
Mumbai
- 24 Carat: ₹1,44,550
- 22 Carat: ₹1,32,500
- 18 Carat: ₹1,08,410
Kolkata
- 24 Carat: ₹1,44,610
- 22 Carat: ₹1,32,550
- 18 Carat: ₹1,08,450
Bengaluru
- 24 Carat: ₹1,44,550
- 22 Carat: ₹1,32,500
- 18 Carat: ₹1,08,410
Silver Prices Today - July 2, 2026:
- Chennai – ₹2,45,000
- Hyderabad – ₹2,45,000
- Kerala – ₹2,45,000
- Delhi – ₹2,40,000
- Mumbai – ₹2,40,000
- Kolkata – ₹2,40,000
- Bengaluru – ₹2,40,000