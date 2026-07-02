Gold and Silver Prices Fall Today, July 2: Check City-Wise Rates

Gold prices in India rebounded on July 2, 2026, after witnessing a sharp fall a day earlier. The recovery came amid positive global bullion market trends. Silver prices also remained strong in several cities. The price of 24-carat gold in most cities is around ₹1,44,850 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is priced at about ₹1,32,780 per 10 grams. Silver prices are around ₹2,45,000 per kg in cities such as Chennai and Hyderabad, while they are around ₹2,35,000 per kg in several other major cities. People planning to buy gold or silver are advised to check the latest rates before making a purchase.

Gold Prices Today - July 2, 2026:

Chennai

24 Carat: ₹1,44,850

22 Carat: ₹1,32,780

18 Carat: ₹1,08,640

Hyderabad

24 Carat: ₹1,44,550

22 Carat: ₹1,32,500

18 Carat: ₹1,08,410

Delhi

24 Carat: ₹1,44,080

22 Carat: ₹1,32,070

18 Carat: ₹1,08,060

Mumbai

24 Carat: ₹1,44,550

22 Carat: ₹1,32,500

18 Carat: ₹1,08,410

Kolkata

24 Carat: ₹1,44,610

22 Carat: ₹1,32,550

18 Carat: ₹1,08,450

Bengaluru

24 Carat: ₹1,44,550

22 Carat: ₹1,32,500

18 Carat: ₹1,08,410

Silver Prices Today - July 2, 2026: