Gold and Silver Prices Fall Today, July 2: Check City-Wise Rates

Jul 02, 2026, 12:02 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold prices in India rebounded on July 2, 2026, after witnessing a sharp fall a day earlier. The recovery came amid positive global bullion market trends. Silver prices also remained strong in several cities. The price of 24-carat gold in most cities is around ₹1,44,850 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is priced at about ₹1,32,780 per 10 grams. Silver prices are around ₹2,45,000 per kg in cities such as Chennai and Hyderabad, while they are around ₹2,35,000 per kg in several other major cities. People planning to buy gold or silver are advised to check the latest rates before making a purchase.

Gold Prices Today - July 2, 2026:

Chennai

  • 24 Carat: ₹1,44,850
  • 22 Carat: ₹1,32,780
  • 18 Carat: ₹1,08,640

Hyderabad

  • 24 Carat: ₹1,44,550
  • 22 Carat: ₹1,32,500
  • 18 Carat: ₹1,08,410

Delhi

  • 24 Carat: ₹1,44,080
  • 22 Carat: ₹1,32,070
  • 18 Carat: ₹1,08,060

Mumbai

  • 24 Carat: ₹1,44,550
  • 22 Carat: ₹1,32,500
  • 18 Carat: ₹1,08,410

Kolkata

  • 24 Carat: ₹1,44,610
  • 22 Carat: ₹1,32,550
  • 18 Carat: ₹1,08,450

Bengaluru

  • 24 Carat: ₹1,44,550
  • 22 Carat: ₹1,32,500
  • 18 Carat: ₹1,08,410

Silver Prices Today - July 2, 2026:

  • Chennai – ₹2,45,000
  • Hyderabad – ₹2,45,000
  • Kerala – ₹2,45,000
  • Delhi – ₹2,40,000
  • Mumbai – ₹2,40,000
  • Kolkata – ₹2,40,000
  • Bengaluru – ₹2,40,000

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