Cocktail 2 OTT Release: When and where to watch?

Cocktail 2 enjoyed a successful run in theatres after its release on June 19, 2026. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, the romantic drama has performed well at the box office, earning over ₹100 crore worldwide despite receiving mixed reviews from critics.

Cocktail 2 OTT Release Update

Movie lovers waiting to watch Cocktail 2 at home may not have to wait much longer. According to industry reports, the film is expected to arrive on Netflix after completing its theatrical run. While the makers have not officially announced the streaming date, reports suggest the movie could premiere on the platform sometime between late July and early August 2026.

This release window follows the usual four to six-week gap that many big Bollywood films maintain before making their digital debut.

Story of Cocktail 2

Although it carries the title Cocktail 2, the film is not a direct sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail. Instead, it tells a completely new story with fresh characters and modern relationships.

Directed by Homi Adajania, the film follows Kunal and Diya, a couple whose relationship takes an unexpected turn. To test Kunal's loyalty, Diya asks her close friend Ally to flirt with him. However, things become complicated when real emotions begin to develop, creating misunderstandings, heartbreak, and emotional conflicts.

Star Cast

The film features Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Dimple Kapadia, Boman Irani, and Pankaj Tripathi, who play important roles in the story.

Box Office Performance

Cocktail 2 has emerged as one of the successful Bollywood releases of the year. The movie has reportedly collected over ₹120 crore worldwide, while its India net collections have crossed ₹88 crore. Reports also suggest that the film has recovered a major portion of its production budget during its theatrical run.

Why the OTT Release Is Important

The Netflix release will allow a wider audience across the world to watch the film from home. With its mix of romance, friendship, emotions, and relationship drama, Cocktail 2 is expected to attract even more viewers once it becomes available for streaming.

Although an official OTT release date is still awaited, fans can expect Netflix to announce it soon.

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