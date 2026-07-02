Has Nagabandham Already Recovered 80% of Its Budget?

The makers of the upcoming pan-India film Nagabandham have shared an exciting update ahead of its release. They revealed that the movie was made with a budget of ₹100 crore, and nearly 80% of the investment has already been recovered through non-theatrical business.

According to the producers, the film has earned around ₹80 crore from satellite, digital streaming, audio, and other rights. This means the makers now need to recover only about ₹20 crore from its theatrical collections to cover the full budget.

The update has created a positive buzz in the film industry, as recovering such a large portion of the budget before release is considered a major achievement. It also reduces the financial risk for the producers and increases confidence in the film's business prospects.

With strong pre-release business and growing excitement among audiences, Nagabandham has become one of the most talked-about upcoming releases. All eyes are now on its performance at the box office after it arrives in theatres.