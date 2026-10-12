Jailer 2 Pre-Release Event in Hyderabad Today: Date, Time and Venue Details

Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer 2 is creating excitement among fans ahead of its theatrical release. The film's promotional activities are gaining attention in Telugu states, with a special pre-release event scheduled in Hyderabad on October 12.

According to reports, the event will take place at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad, starting at 5 PM. Fans are eagerly waiting for the celebrations, as the film has generated strong expectations following the success of its first part.

However, Rajinikanth's attendance at the Hyderabad event has not been confirmed in the report. Telugu film producer and distributor Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is also expected to be a key point of interest at the event, particularly regarding discussions around movie ticket prices.

Rajinikanth Returns as Muthuvel Pandian

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 features Rajinikanth returning as Muthuvel Pandian. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the sequel, which also features several prominent actors in important roles.

The film has attracted considerable attention because of the success of the first instalment and its star-studded cast. The makers are preparing for its theatrical release across markets.

Jailer 2 Release Date

Jailer 2 is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on October 15, 2026. With the release just days away, fans are looking forward to the film and its promotional events.

The Hyderabad pre-release event is expected to add to the excitement among Telugu audiences ahead of the film's release.