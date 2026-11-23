A.R. Rahman faced criticism for his musical compositions in Ramayana. However, in a recent interview, the Oscar-winning composer revealed that he turned down nearly 10-12 film offers, including projects from prominent filmmakers, to dedicate his time to Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious mythological epic. Rahman disclosed that he spent nearly three years working on the film’s soundtrack alongside renowned Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer. He explained that the project demanded extensive creative involvement, prompting him to step away from several other film assignments during this period.

The composer further revealed that the team explored multiple versions of various musical themes before finalising them. The Ravana Tandav theme alone underwent approximately 12–13 revisions before the team settled on its final version.

Describing his experience of working on Ramayana as a beautiful journey, Rahman said he prefers choosing projects that inspire him creatively rather than signing films simply for the sake of work.

His collaboration with Hans Zimmer has also emerged as one of the major highlights of the upcoming film. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

The collaboration between Rahman and Zimmer brings together two composers with distinct musical styles and international experience. Their association had drawn considerable attentions.

particularly because Ramayana is being envisioned on a grand cinematic scale. The music is expected to play an important role in establishing the film's atmosphere, portraying its character and brings its mythological world to life.

With the film generating considerable discussion among cinema audiences, its soundtrack has also become a subject of curiosity. Rahman's comments about the time and efforts invested in composing the music offer a glimpse into the creative process behind the ambitious projects. Audiences will now be keen to hear the final compositions when the film reaches theaters

“More details about the film’s music are eagerly awaited by fans.”