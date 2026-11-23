Karthika Pournami is one of the most auspicious festivals in Hinduism. It is celebrated during the holy month of Karthika and is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu. Devotees observe fasting, take holy baths and light lamps in temples and homes. This year, Karthika Pournami falls on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

Karthika Pournami 2026 Date and Timings

Karthika Pournami will be celebrated on November 24, 2026. According to the Hyderabad Panchangam, the Pournami Tithi begins at 11:43 PM on November 23 and ends at 8:23 PM on November 24.

Important timings:

Pournami Tithi Begins: November 23, 11:43 PM

Pournami Tithi Ends: November 24, 8:23 PM

Karthika Snanam: 4:50 AM to 6:26 AM

Sunrise: 6:26 AM

Sunset: 5:39 PM

Moonrise: 5:22 PM

Pradosha Kaal: 5:40 PM to 8:13 PM

Rahu Kaal: 2:51 PM to 4:15 PM

Timings are based on the Hyderabad Panchangam and may vary slightly depending on the location.

Significance of Karthika Pournami

According to Hindu mythology, Karthika Pournami is associated with Lord Shiva's victory over the three demons known as Tripurasuras. It is believed that Lord Shiva destroyed their three cities on this day. Therefore, the festival is also known as Tripuri Pournami.

The day is also celebrated as Dev Deepavali. According to religious beliefs, the gods came to Varanasi and lit lamps along the banks of the River Ganga to celebrate Lord Shiva's victory.

Karthika Pournami Puja Vidhi

Devotees wake up early in the morning and take a holy bath, preferably before sunrise. Those who cannot visit a river can add a few drops of Ganga water to their bathing water at home.

After the bath, devotees light lamps and worship Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu. Shiva is worshipped with abhishekam, while Bilva leaves are offered to him. Devotees also offer Tulsi leaves to Lord Vishnu and read or listen to the Karthika Puranam.

Importance of Lighting Lamps

Lighting lamps is one of the most important traditions of Karthika Pournami. Many devotees light 365 wicks together, symbolising the days of the year. Lamps are traditionally lit with cow ghee during the evening Pradosha period.

People also light lamps near Tulsi plants, temples and water bodies. Deepa Daanam, or donating lamps, is considered an auspicious ritual.

Jwala Thoranam and Other Rituals

Jwala Thoranam is another important tradition observed at several Shiva temples. Devotees visit temples to witness the ritual and seek Lord Shiva's blessings.

Many people also worship the Moon after moonrise and perform charitable activities. Donating food, clothes and lamps to the needy is considered auspicious.

Karthika Pournami is celebrated with great devotion across India. Devotees believe that observing the rituals with faith brings peace, prosperity and divine blessings.