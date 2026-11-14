Why Is Children's Day Celebrated on November 14 in India?

Children's Day 2026: India celebrates Children's Day every year on November 14 to recognise the importance of children and their role in building the nation's future. The day marks the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who was popularly known as 'Chacha Nehru' because of his love and affection for children.

Jawaharlal Nehru strongly believed that children are the foundation of a country's development. He felt that every child should have access to education, proper care and opportunities to achieve their dreams. His vision continues to inspire the country to focus on children's growth and happiness.

Known as Bal Diwas, Children's Day is an occasion to celebrate childhood while spreading awareness about children's rights, education, health and safety.

History of Children's Day in India

Interestingly, India did not always celebrate Children's Day on November 14. Earlier, the country observed the occasion on November 20, which is recognised internationally as World Children's Day by the United Nations.

However, following the death of Jawaharlal Nehru in 1964, a decision was taken to celebrate his birth anniversary as Children's Day in India. Since then, November 14 has been observed as Bal Diwas across the country.

The occasion remembers Nehru's contribution and his strong belief that children deserve a happy, healthy and secure childhood. It also reminds society of its responsibility to provide children with quality education and a supportive environment.

Why Is Children's Day Celebrated?

Children's Day is not just about celebrations and entertainment. It also highlights the need to protect children's rights and support their overall development.

The main purpose of the day is to encourage better education, healthcare, nutrition and safety for every child. It also reminds parents, teachers and society that children need love, encouragement and equal opportunities to grow.

The occasion celebrates children's creativity, talents and dreams while encouraging them to become responsible citizens.

How Is Children's Day Celebrated in Schools?

Schools across India organise special programmes to make Children's Day memorable for students. Teachers often speak about Jawaharlal Nehru and his thoughts on education and childhood during morning assemblies.

Students take part in cultural activities, including dance performances, singing, short plays and fancy dress competitions. Storytelling sessions, drawing competitions and poetry recitations are also organised in many schools.

Several schools arrange sports events, fun games and other activities to give students a break from their regular classroom routine. Some institutions also organise food stalls, entertainment programmes and small carnivals.

Teachers and school staff actively participate in the celebrations, making the day enjoyable for students.

Children's Day is a reminder that every child deserves happiness, education, protection and the freedom to follow their dreams. More than an annual celebration, November 14 highlights the importance of creating a better future for the next generation.