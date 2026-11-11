Bhai Dooj 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat and 7 Things to Remember While Applying Tilak

Bhai Dooj is a festival that celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters. In 2026, the festival will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 11. On this day, sisters apply tilak on their brothers' foreheads and pray for their long life, good health and happiness.

The tilak ceremony is an important part of the celebrations. Here are seven things to keep in mind while performing this ritual.

Bhai Dooj 2026 Date and Tilak Muhurat

Festival date: Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Hyderabad tilak muhurat: 1:08 PM to 3:25 PM

New Delhi tilak muhurat: 1:10 PM to 3:20 PM

Dwitiya Tithi begins: November 10 at 2:00 PM

Dwitiya Tithi ends: November 11 at 3:53 PM

The timings are based on the local Panchang and may vary from city to city.

1. Prepare the Puja Thali: Keep the puja thali ready with kumkum, rice grains, flowers, sweets and a diya before starting the ceremony.

2. Apply Kumkum Tilak: Traditionally, sisters apply a tilak made of kumkum or roli on their brothers' foreheads as a symbol of blessings and good wishes.

3. Use Unbroken Rice Grains: Place a few unbroken rice grains over the tilak. Rice is considered auspicious and symbolises prosperity.

4. Perform Aarti: Light a diya and perform aarti for your brother. This ritual is performed to pray for his safety and well-being.

5. Offer Sweets: After applying the tilak, offer sweets to your brother. Sharing sweets is an important part of the celebration.

6. Follow Family Traditions: Different regions and families follow different Bhai Dooj customs. Include the traditional items and rituals followed by your family.

7. Choose an Auspicious Time: Sisters should try to perform the tilak ceremony during the afternoon muhurat. Check the local Panchang for the correct timing in your city.

Bhai Dooj is also known as Bhaiya Dooj and Yama Dwitiya. The festival is an occasion for siblings to express their love and care for each other and celebrate their relationship.