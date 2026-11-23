Hyderabad: Several schools across Hyderabad have announced a holiday on Tuesday, November 24, on account of two important festivals — Guru Nanak Jayanti and Karthika Pournami.

Both festivals will be observed on the same day, prompting schools in the city to declare a holiday for students.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government has also included November 24 in its list of general holidays in view of Karthika Pournami.

Guru Nanak Jayanti and Karthika Pournami

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab, marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. The occasion holds great religious significance for the Sikh community, with devotees observing the day through prayers and celebrations.

Meanwhile, Karthika Pournami is an important religious occasion observed by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains. It falls on the full moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Kartika and is marked by prayers, rituals and traditional celebrations.

In view of both festivals falling on Tuesday, November 24, several schools across Hyderabad have announced a holiday for students.

Schools in Hyderabad to Observe Seven-Day Holiday in December

Schools across Hyderabad are expected to have at least seven holidays in December, including regular Sundays and festive occasions.

Of the seven holidays, four will fall on Sundays, while the remaining three will coincide with Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day, observed from December 24 to 26.

Meanwhile, the birth anniversary of Hazrat Imam Ali also falls on December 26, coinciding with Boxing Day. While December 25 and 26 are listed as general holidays, Christmas Eve on December 24 is classified as an optional holiday.

Meanwhile, missionary schools across Hyderabad will observe a five-day Christmas vacation from December 23 to 27, allowing students to celebrate the festive season.