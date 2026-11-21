The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for four districts in Telangana, warning people about the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall on Saturday, November 21. The weather department has also predicted thunderstorms and strong winds in several parts of the state.

Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam are among the districts placed under an orange alert. These areas may receive intense rainfall along with thunderstorms and strong winds. Wind speeds could reach 50 to 60 kmph, with occasional gusts of up to 70 kmph.

The IMD has asked people living in these districts to stay alert and take necessary safety measures. Heavy rain and strong winds could affect normal activities in some areas.

Yellow Alert Issued for More Telangana Districts

The weather department has also placed several other districts under a yellow alert. Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Hanamkonda are likely to receive heavy rain at isolated places.

Thunderstorms and strong winds are also expected in these regions. People have been advised to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during thunderstorms and stay away from trees and electric poles.

Farmers should also take precautions to protect harvested crops from unexpected rainfall. Residents in low-lying areas should remain careful as heavy showers could lead to waterlogging.

Hyderabad Weather Today: Misty Morning and Partly Cloudy Skies

While several districts in Telangana are likely to receive heavy rainfall, Hyderabad is expected to experience comparatively pleasant weather.

The city may witness partly cloudy skies along with mist or haze during the morning hours. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may stay between 17 and 18 degrees Celsius.

Andhra Pradesh Weather Update

Meanwhile, weather conditions in Andhra Pradesh may also change due to the influence of Cyclone Akvan. Several areas could experience rainfall and strong winds.

The IMD has advised people to follow official weather updates and warnings. Residents in areas expecting heavy rainfall should remain cautious and take safety precautions.