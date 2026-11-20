Cyclone Akvan has started its landfall process near the Odisha coast, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds to parts of Andhra Pradesh. According to officials, the cyclone's outer rain bands have already reached the North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts. It is expected to cross the coast completely near Gopalpur in Odisha on Friday morning, November 20.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), the cyclone has been moving at a speed of around 21 kmph. It was located about 110 km from Kalingapatnam, 170 km from Visakhapatnam and 170 km from Gopalpur in the latest update.

The cyclone is bringing heavy rainfall to several parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Srikakulam district is likely to receive particularly heavy rain, while other North Andhra districts may experience light to moderate rainfall. People living in low-lying areas have been advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

Several areas in Srikakulam have already received significant rainfall. Ichchapuram recorded 16 cm of rain, while Kanchili and Kaviti received 10 cm each. Palasa recorded 9.9 cm, Sompeta 9.2 cm and Vajrapukotturu 4.9 cm.

Telangana Weather Update

The cyclone's impact may also bring scattered rainfall to parts of Telangana. The weather department has forecast light to moderate rain in some areas, particularly in the eastern districts. People have been advised to stay away from trees, electric poles and hoardings during thunderstorms and strong winds.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have urged people in vulnerable coastal areas to follow official weather updates. Fishermen have also been advised to stay away from the sea until conditions improve.

Although the cyclone is expected to weaken after crossing the coast, heavy rainfall may continue in some affected areas.