Cyclone Akvan Alert: Andhra Pradesh Coast Faces Threat of Heavy Rain and Winds Up to 145 Kmph

Andhra Pradesh is facing another cyclone threat as a weather system over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm named Akvan. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a pre-cyclone watch for the Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts.

According to the latest weather forecast, Cyclone Akvan may move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast around November 19 or 20. The system is expected to strengthen over the coming days and could bring heavy to very heavy rainfall to several coastal districts.

Wind speeds may reach 120 to 130 kmph, with gusts of up to 145 kmph in some areas. Strong winds and rough sea conditions could create difficulties for people living in coastal regions.

Which Andhra Pradesh Districts May Receive Heavy Rain?

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in several districts, including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna and Bapatla.

Parts of Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Guntur and Prakasam may also receive rainfall. Some north coastal districts could experience extremely heavy rainfall on November 19 and 20.

Fishermen Advised to Stay Away From the Sea

The weather department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea due to strong winds and rough conditions. Authorities are also monitoring the developing system and preparing for possible heavy rainfall and wind damage.

Andhra Pradesh has already experienced damage from cyclones Arnab and Murasu in recent weeks. Those storms affected standing crops, trees, electricity lines and communication networks. The approaching system has raised fresh concerns among farmers and people in coastal areas.

However, the exact landfall location of Cyclone Akvan has not yet been confirmed. The IMD is continuing to monitor its movement and intensity.