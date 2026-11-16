Srihari’s Son Shashank to Get Engaged in February

A wedding celebration is reportedly on the cards in the family of late Tollywood actor Srihari. His elder son, Shashank Srihari, is said to be preparing to enter married life soon.

According to reports, Shashank will marry a woman named Sanjana, with the couple’s engagement reportedly scheduled to take place on November 20. However, an official confirmation regarding the engagement is yet to be announced. Further details about the bride are also awaited.

Srihari, who earned a special place in the hearts of Telugu audiences through his memorable performances as both a hero and antagonist, remains one of Tollywood’s much-loved actors. He gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Sher Khan in the blockbuster film Magadheera. Having acted in numerous films throughout his career, the actor passed away in 2013.

Srihari was married to actress and dancer Disco Shanti, and the couple has three children. Now, their elder son Shashank is reportedly preparing to begin a new chapter in his life, with the family gearing up for the upcoming wedding celebrations.

Over the years, Srihari became known for his versatility and ability to bring different shades to his characters. Whether playing a protagonist, antagonist or a supporting role, he managed to leave a lasting impression on audiences.

His strong screen presence and distinctive acting style made him a familiar face in Telugu cinema. He shared screen space with several leading actors and was part of many successful projects during his career. His performances earned him recognition and appreciation from both audiences and the film fraternity.

Apart from his professional achievements, Srihari was also known for his association with the film industry and his close connections with fellow artistes. His sudden demise in 2013 came as a shock to his fans and colleagues. Even today, his popular roles continue to be remembered by Telugu movie lovers.

The reported engagement news of his elder son has once again brought the actor's family into the spotlight, with fans looking forward to hearing more about the upcoming celebration.

The family has not yet shared further details, but the occasion is expected to be a special moment for Srihari's loved ones and admirers.