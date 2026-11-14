Suriya's Scene OTT Release: When and where to watch?

Suriya's latest Tamil crime thriller Scene is creating strong buzz at the box office after its theatrical release. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film hit cinemas on November 6 and has reportedly secured a massive deal for its digital streaming rights. According to reports, Netflix has acquired the OTT rights for a huge amount, and the film is expected to arrive on the platform in December.

Scene OTT Release Date and Netflix Deal

According to a report by Filmibeat, Netflix has purchased the digital streaming rights of Scene for approximately Rs. 88 crore. The agreement reportedly includes a four-week gap between the theatrical and OTT releases.

As the movie arrived in theatres on November 6, its digital premiere is likely to take place on December 4. However, Netflix is yet to officially announce the streaming date.

Scene Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Scene continues to perform well at the Indian box office. The film collected approximately Rs. 6 crore net in India on Friday, November 13, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs. 117.70 crore. Its India gross collection reportedly stands at Rs. 136.70 crore.

According to reports, the Friday collection witnessed a slight drop compared to Thursday's earnings of Rs. 6.25 crore. The movie registered 4,049 shows across its Tamil and Telugu versions on its eighth day in theatres.

The Tamil version is contributing the largest share of the film's domestic earnings, while the Telugu version is also helping the movie reach a wider audience.

Scene Worldwide Box Office Collection

The film is also performing strongly in overseas markets. On Friday, Scene reportedly earned around Rs. 4 crore from international territories. With this, its overseas gross collection reached Rs. 74.50 crore.

Combining its domestic and international earnings, the Jithu Madhavan directorial has crossed Rs. 211 crore in worldwide gross collections.

With an impressive theatrical run and a reported Rs. 88 crore Netflix deal, Scene is generating considerable excitement among movie lovers ahead of its expected OTT premiere.