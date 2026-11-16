Jr NTR–Anil Ravipudi Film: What Is the Buzz Around Its Title?

Tollywood star Jr NTR has officially announced his upcoming collaboration with filmmaker Anil Ravipudi, creating a buzz among Telugu cinema enthusiasts. The actor took to X on November 14 to share a photograph with the director, offering a glimpse of their much-awaited association.

Accompanying the picture, Jr NTR wrote, “This one’s going to be a laugh riot,” hinting at an entertaining project. The announcement has sparked excitement among fans, who are eagerly waiting to discover what this fresh combination has in store for audiences.

Reacting to the announcement, director Anil Ravipudi shared his enthusiasm about teaming up with Jr NTR for the first time. Describing their collaboration as a much-awaited combination, he assured fans that the project would be a complete entertainer.

Adding a touch of humour to his response, the filmmaker remarked that audiences would soon be “ROFL-ing”, further building anticipation around the film's comedy and entertainment elements.

This upcoming venture will mark the first time Jr NTR and Anil Ravipudi are joining forces for a film. Although the production team has kept details such as the title, plot and supporting cast under wraps, the announcement has already generated considerable interest. The project is expected to bring a fresh flavour of entertainment to Jr NTR's filmography, leaving fans eager for further updates from the makers.

Anil Ravipudi has carved a niche for himself in Telugu cinema with his distinctive style of commercial filmmaking, blending comedy, family emotions and mass entertainment.

Over the years, he has delivered several successful films, including F2: Fun and Frustration, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Sankranthiki Vasthunam. His storytelling approach, which combines humour with engaging family-oriented narratives, has earned him recognition among Telugu movie audiences.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR has an exciting lineup of projects ahead. He is currently associated with Dragon, helmed by director Prashanth Neel. The film features Rukmini Vasanth, Anil Kapoor and Biju Menon in key roles and is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on June 11, 2027.

Apart from Dragon, the actor is also expected to join hands with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for another project, which is reportedly titled God of War. His upcoming collaboration with Anil Ravipudi adds to the growing list of projects generating interest among his fans

With the film's title, storyline and production schedule yet to be officially announced, audiences are eagerly awaiting further updates Jr NTR's promise of a laugh riot, coupled with Anil Ravipudi's assurance of a complete entertainer, has made this upcoming combination one to watch out for in Telugu cinema.