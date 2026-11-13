Jr NTR's God of War Movie Is Safe, Naga Vamsi Clears Rumours

For the past few days, rumours about director Trivikram Srinivas leaving the Haarika and Hassine Creations and Sithara Entertainments banners have been making headlines in Tollywood. Reports suggested that the filmmaker was planning to move away from the production houses run by producer Chinna Babu (S. Radha Krishna) and Naga Vamsi. There were also rumours about differences between Trivikram and the producers, with claims that he might join hands with the DVV banner for his upcoming projects.

These reports created concern among Jr NTR's fans, especially because of the much-awaited film God of War. The movie, which is expected to bring Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas together, is one of the most anticipated projects. Fans started wondering whether the reported differences between the director and the production house would affect the film. Some even feared that the project might be delayed or cancelled.

However, producer Naga Vamsi has now put an end to these rumours in a simple but effective way. Instead of giving interviews or making official statements, he shared a special photograph on social media.

The picture features producer Chinna Babu, Jr NTR, Trivikram Srinivas and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram together in a single frame. The photograph has quickly gone viral, attracting attention from fans and film followers.

With this picture, Naga Vamsi appears to have indirectly dismissed the rumours about Trivikram's exit from the production house. It also gives fans hope that the much-awaited God of War project with Jr NTR is moving forward as expected.

Jr NTR's fans are delighted with the latest development. Many have taken to social media to express their happiness, saying that they are relieved about the film's future. Although an official update on the project's production schedule is still awaited, the photograph has certainly brought some positive news for fans.