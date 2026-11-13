Govinda and Rani Sarnakar's Romantic Photos Go Viral

Bollywood actor Govinda has been making headlines for the past few months because of rumours surrounding his personal life. Reports of differences between him and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, have often made news. There have also been rumours about their possible separation after Govinda was spotted several times with another woman, Rani Sarnakar.

Govinda has repeatedly denied claims of a romantic relationship with Rani. He reportedly clarified that she is only an actress working in his film and that there is nothing more between them. However, their appearances together at the airport sparked fresh dating rumours. The two were also spotted together at the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai last September, where they sought blessings.

Now, Govinda is once again in the news after Rani Sarnakar shared some pictures with him on social media. In the photographs, the two are seen sharing close moments, hugging each other and holding hands. Rani also added a sweet caption to the pictures. The photos quickly went viral, leading to fresh discussions about their relationship in Bollywood circles.

Govinda and Rani are currently working together in a film titled Roopa. Their on-screen collaboration and frequent public appearances have continued to attract attention. However, neither the pictures nor their appearances together confirm that they are dating.

Sunita Ahuja's Comments on Govinda and Rani

Sunita Ahuja has spoken about Govinda's alleged relationship with Rani Sarnakar on several occasions. She has openly expressed her displeasure over their closeness and has even referred to Govinda as a 'sugar daddy'.

At the same time, Sunita has expressed hope that her relationship with Govinda will improve. Despite the ongoing problems, she believes that their marriage of nearly four decades will survive. She has also said that nobody can separate them in this lifetime and that she has left the matter in God's hands.

Govinda and Sunita got married in 1987 and have two children together. While rumours about their relationship continue to make headlines, Sunita remains hopeful about their future together.