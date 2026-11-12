Allari Naresh's Alcohol Faces Nearly One-Year Delay; December Release Buzz Grows

Allari Naresh’s upcoming film Alcohol has faced a significant delay in its theatrical release. Initially scheduled to hit theatres on January 1, 2026, the film is now reportedly eyeing a December 18, 2026 release.

The nearly 12-month postponement has sparked curiosity among Telugu moviegoers, particularly as the makers had earlier announced a New Year release. The extended wait has also raised questions about the film’s latest release plans.

Directed by Meher Tej, Alcohol is a crime thriller that is expected to present Allari Naresh in a different avatar. Ruhani Sharma and Niharika NM play the female leads, while Satya, Harshavardhan, Girish Kulkarni and several other actors feature in significant roles.

The film is jointly produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Ghibran is composing the music for the project.

The film's teaser generated curiosity among audiences with its intriguing storyline and dark crime elements. Allari Naresh appears in a distinct character who stays away from alcohol but eventually gets entangled in a series of shocking criminal events. The teaser hints at a gripping crime thriller, marking a departure from the comedy-oriented roles that audiences have traditionally associated with the actor

However, Allari Naresh has experienced mixed results with some of his recent releases. With Alcohol reportedly heading to theatres after an almost year-long delay, expectations are now centred on its box office performance. The film's release could prove significant for the actor as he looks to deliver another successful outing. Will this crime thriller bring the much-needed box office success for Allari Naresh and its producers? Moviegoers will have to wait and see.

The film's release has generated fresh discussions among fans, who are eager to know more about its storyline, performance and technical. An official update could further build anticipation.