Kavya Maran and Anirudh Wedding Cost in Greece

Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran and popular music composer Anirudh Ravichander have tied the knot in a grand destination wedding in Greece. The couple shared their wedding pictures on social media, and the photographs quickly attracted attention from fans across the country. Their wedding has become a major talking point in both the film and cricket industries.

The celebrations took place near the beautiful island of Santorini in Greece on November 10 and 11. Several prominent personalities from politics and the entertainment industry attended the special occasion. Superstar Rajinikanth and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin were among the notable guests present at the wedding. The couple's wedding pictures have also received a huge response online.

While the celebrity guest list has attracted attention, many people are also curious about the amount spent on this luxurious wedding. Reports suggest that the Maran family made special arrangements to provide a comfortable experience for all the guests.

Luxury Travel and Food Arrangements in Greece

According to media reports, the Maran family arranged four private aircraft to transport guests to Greece. Luxury accommodation and local transportation facilities were also organised for the wedding attendees.

Food was another major part of the celebrations. Greek cuisine offers a wide variety of dishes prepared with fresh vegetables, seafood and quality meat. Special food options were reportedly arranged for vegetarian and vegan guests as well.

The wedding menu also featured traditional Greek flavours. Local wines such as Vidiano and Moschato Spinas, along with popular drinks like Ouzo and Mastiha, are among the specialities associated with Greek hospitality.

Reports estimate that the cost of food for one guest at such a luxury wedding could range between Rs 15,000 and Rs 35,000 per plate. Considering the high-profile guest list, the food arrangements alone may have required a significant budget.

Although the exact wedding expenditure has not been officially revealed, several reports suggest that the celebrations involved spending several crores of rupees.

Why Do Celebrities Choose Greece for Destination Weddings?

Greece has become a popular choice for wealthy families and celebrities planning destination weddings. Its beautiful beaches, historic buildings, blue skies and stunning natural surroundings make it an attractive location for special occasions.

The country enjoys pleasant weather for much of the year, with around 300 sunny days annually. Its Mediterranean climate makes it suitable for outdoor wedding ceremonies and grand celebrations.

Couples can choose different settings for their weddings, including seaside locations, hilltop venues and beautiful outdoor spaces surrounded by nature.

Greece Is a Dream Location for Wedding Photography

Apart from its natural beauty, Greece is also famous for its picture-perfect locations. Its white buildings, historic monuments, blue sea and beautiful coastal views create wonderful backgrounds for wedding photographs.

The sunset hours are particularly popular among photographers. The golden light during the evening gives wedding pictures a special look and makes the memories even more beautiful.

With luxury travel arrangements, special food menus and breathtaking locations, Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander's Greece wedding has become one of the most talked-about celebrity celebrations.