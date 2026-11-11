Actress Priya Bhavani Shankar Gets Married to Boyfriend Raj Vel

Wedding celebrations are taking place in the film industry, with several celebrities making headlines for their personal lives. Recently, actor Sai Dharam Tej got engaged, while young hero Teja Sajja is reportedly preparing for his engagement. Tamil music director Anirudh Ravichander is also expected to marry Kavya Maran in Greece. Amid these celebrations, actress Priya Bhavani Shankar surprised everyone by getting married.

The actress tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Raj Vel in Chennai on Wednesday morning. Unlike many celebrity weddings, the ceremony was reportedly held in a very simple manner without much publicity or grand celebrations.

Who Is Priya Bhavani Shankar?

Priya Bhavani Shankar is a popular Tamil actress who started her career as a news anchor. She later entered the film industry and earned recognition as a leading actress in several medium-budget films.

She is also familiar to Telugu audiences through movies such as Kalyanam Kamaneeyam, Bheema and Zebra. However, these films did not perform well at the box office.

This year, Priya scored a major success with Irumudi, which was released in August. The film helped her gain more attention among movie lovers.

Priya Bhavani Shankar Marries Her College Love

When it comes to her personal life, Priya has been in a relationship with Raj Vel for nearly ten years. The two reportedly fell in love during their college days, as Raj Vel was her classmate.

The actress had revealed her relationship with him several years ago. After dating for a decade, the couple has finally decided to take their relationship forward.

Priya and Raj Vel got married in Chennai on Wednesday morning in the presence of their loved ones. The wedding was kept simple, without any grand arrangements or major celebrations.

The actress's surprise wedding has now become a talking point among her fans and film industry followers. Many are sharing their wishes for the newly married couple on social media.