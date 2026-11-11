Who Is Aneesh Reddy? Meet the Hero of Ithu Arjuna

The Telugu film Ithu Arjuna is set to release in theatres on Friday, November 13. At first, the film appeared to be a small project with a newcomer as its lead actor. However, it has become a hot topic on social media because several Tollywood stars, including Nagarjuna, Jr NTR, Akhil Akkineni and Ram Charan, have come forward to promote it.

This has made many people curious about the film's hero and his family background. How did a newcomer manage to get support from so many popular stars even before his first film's release?

The young actor making his debut with Ithu Arjuna is Aneesh Reddy. He belongs to a well-known business family in Hyderabad. He is the younger son of Mahesh Reddy, a popular businessman and the head of AMR Real Estate Group.

Although Mahesh Reddy is mainly known for his business activities, he also has connections with the Telugu film industry. He previously produced Nagarjuna's films Shirdi Sai and Om Namo Venkatesaya. During this time, he developed a close friendship with Nagarjuna. Now, the actor is supporting Mahesh Reddy's son as he enters the film industry.

Why Are Nagarjuna and Jr NTR Supporting Aneesh?

Nagarjuna is presenting Aneesh Reddy's debut film Ithu Arjuna. He also lent his voice for the film's glimpse, creating additional interest among audiences.

Jr NTR also has a good relationship with Mahesh Reddy. He came forward to launch the film's trailer and support the young actor.

Nagarjuna attended the film's music concert along with his son Akhil Akkineni. Their presence at the event attracted considerable attention on social media.

Ram Charan also attended the pre-release event of Ithu Arjuna. The film has received support from several leading actors because of the connections between Aneesh's family and prominent Tollywood personalities.

Aneesh Makes an Unusual Choice for His First Film

Usually, newcomers from influential film or business families choose commercial entertainers for their acting debut. However, Aneesh has selected a different kind of role for his first film.

According to the available details, he plays a mute character in Ithu Arjuna. This makes the film an interesting choice for his debut. Audiences are now curious to see how well he performs in this challenging role.

Malayalam actress Anaswara Rajan plays the female lead, while director Venky Kudumula has produced the film.

With support from Nagarjuna, Jr NTR, Akhil and Ram Charan, Ithu Arjuna has already gained considerable attention. Whether Aneesh can impress audiences with his performance will become clear after the film's theatrical release on November 13.