Kajal Aggarwal Recalls Terrifying Indian 2 Shooting Accident

Actress Kajal Aggarwal has opened up about the terrifying accident that took place on the sets of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. Even after six years, the incident continues to haunt her. The actress recently recalled how she narrowly escaped death when a massive crane collapsed during the film's shooting. She believes that some unknown force saved her life that day.

The tragic incident occurred in February 2020 at EVP Film City in Chennai, where director Shankar was shooting some important action sequences for Indian 2. During the shoot, a huge crane standing nearly 100 feet tall suddenly collapsed. The accident claimed the lives of three members of the film crew, while several others suffered serious injuries. The incident sent shockwaves across the film industry.

Kajal Aggarwal Recalls How She Escaped Death

Remembering the horrifying experience, Kajal revealed that she was sitting very close to the accident spot and watching the shoot on a monitor. When people around her suddenly started running in panic, she got up and tried to move away without knowing what had happened. However, she accidentally hit a table and fell to the ground.

When she turned around, she noticed the massive crane falling directly towards her. Kajal said that the crane crashed extremely close to the spot where she had fallen. She also recalled feeling as though someone had pulled her backwards at the exact moment of the accident.

The actress admitted that she still does not know who pulled her away from the danger. Everything happened within seconds, leaving her completely shocked. According to Kajal, she could have been the first person to lose her life in the accident, but an unknown force seemed to have protected her.

She described it as the most frightening incident she had ever witnessed and said that she still finds it difficult to believe that she survived such a dangerous situation.

Kajal's Family Rushed to Chennai After the Accident

Kajal also shared how the accident affected her family. The incident happened just a day before Maha Shivaratri, and she had plans to return home after the shoot.

However, once her family members heard about the crane collapse, they became extremely worried and immediately rushed to Chennai to check on her. The actress revealed that the shock of the incident has stayed with her even after all these years and that she has not completely recovered from the experience.

Three Crew Members Lost Their Lives in the Indian 2 Accident

The unfortunate accident resulted in the deaths of three members of the Indian 2 production team. Assistant director Krishna, art assistant Chandran and production assistant Madhu lost their lives when the crane came crashing down.

The tragedy remains one of the most disturbing incidents in recent Tamil cinema history. Kajal Aggarwal's latest revelations have once again brought attention to the accident and the lives lost during the making of Indian 2.