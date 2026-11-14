Dil Raju Says He Made Profits From Yash's Toxic

Popular Telugu film producer and distributor Dil Raju has made interesting comments about the performance of Yash's Toxic in the Telugu states. Despite reports of heavy losses following the film's poor response, Dil Raju claims that he actually earned profits through its distribution. He also alleged that paid promotions were carried out to spread negative news about him during the film's release.

Dil Raju is one of the leading producers in the Telugu film industry. Over the past three decades, he has delivered several successful films under his production banner. However, some of his recent productions and dubbed movie releases have failed to meet expectations.

One such film was Yash's Toxic. Dil Raju released the movie in Telugu states through SVC Distribution. The film received negative feedback on its opening day and reportedly failed to attract audiences as expected. Following its performance, reports suggested that the distributor had suffered significant financial losses.

However, Dil Raju has now presented a different version of the story.

Dil Raju Says Toxic Did Not Cause Any Losses

During a recent media interaction on Friday, Dil Raju spoke about the performance of Toxic. He explained that successful films bring both money and positive energy, but negative reports can also affect distributors.

According to Dil Raju, paid promotions were carried out during the release of Toxic to create an impression that he had suffered huge losses.

He said that the film's release was surrounded by negative publicity about his financial situation. He also pointed out that such practices have become common in the film industry.

Dil Raju clarified that he did not suffer losses through the distribution of Toxic. Instead, he earned some profits through the distribution commission.

Ramayana and Scene Bring Success to SVC Distribution

Dil Raju's latest comments come after two films released through SVC Distribution, Ramayana and Scene, received a positive response in Telugu markets.

Speaking about his distribution business, he explained that he followed the same distribution approach for both Toxic and Ramayana. He questioned why negative reports about his financial losses were spread only during the release of Toxic.

His comments have now attracted attention among movie fans and industry circles. While Toxic received a disappointing response in Telugu states, Dil Raju maintains that the film was not a loss-making venture for him.