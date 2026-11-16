Cyclone Akvan: Telangana to Receive Rain From November 20, IMD Issues Forecast

After several days of cold weather, Telangana may receive rainfall due to Cyclone Akvan forming over the Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain in several districts of the state from November 20.

According to the weather department, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Suryapet, Nalgonda and Mulugu districts may receive light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms. Some places in eastern Telangana may also experience heavy rainfall, lightning and strong winds.

Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana are also likely to receive rain. The city may experience light to moderate showers between November 21 and 22 as the cyclonic system moves towards the Andhra Pradesh coast.

The weather system is expected to intensify into Cyclone Akvan over the Bay of Bengal on November 16 or 17. Current forecasts suggest that it may move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast around November 19. However, its exact path and intensity may change.

Meanwhile, the IMD has advised people to follow weather updates and remain alert to local warnings. Farmers in rain-prone areas should also take necessary precautions to protect harvested crops.

The rainfall is expected to bring a change in weather conditions across Telangana after several days of dry weather and cold mornings.