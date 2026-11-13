Mahesh Bhagwat Appointed New Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Sajjanar Gets New Post

The Telangana government has carried out a major reshuffle of senior IPS officers, bringing a change in the Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s post. V.C. Sajjanar has been transferred from the position, and senior IPS officer Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat has been appointed as the new Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

Sajjanar served as Hyderabad Police Commissioner for just over 13 months. He has now been appointed as the Director General of Telangana Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence. He will also hold additional charge as Director General of the Special Protection Force (SPF).

Mahesh Bhagwat, a 1995-batch IPS officer, was earlier serving as the Director General of Police (Law and Order). He will replace Sajjanar as the Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

The government has issued transfer and posting orders involving 21 IPS officers across different departments. The changes include key positions in the police department, prisons, anti-corruption, women's safety and transport departments.

The reshuffle marks a change in the leadership of Hyderabad City Police, with Mahesh Bhagwat set to take over the responsibility from V.C. Sajjanar.