Itlu Arjuna Movie Review: Anish Reddy and Anaswara Rajan Impress With a Love Story and Thriller

tlu Arjuna, starring Anish Reddy and Anaswara Rajan, was released in theatres on November 13. Directed by Mahesh Uppala, the film is presented by Akkineni Nagarjuna. The movie created interest before its release after popular actors like NTR, Ram Charan and Akhil promoted it.

The story follows Arjun (Anish Reddy), a young man who cannot speak from birth. He grows up with his father and gets involved in thefts. After spending time in jail, he starts working as a Rapido driver. He also falls in love with Keerthi (Anaswara Rajan), who lives in the same apartment. However, he struggles to express his feelings to her.

Arjun's life takes an unexpected turn when he gets involved in a case linked to a pen drive containing information worth Rs. 1,000 crore. The story then moves between his love life and the problems created by the pen drive.

The first half focuses mainly on Arjun and Keerthi's love story. The scenes showing how Arjun expresses his feelings without speaking are interesting. Vennela Kishore adds humour with his comedy timing. The film mixes romance, comedy and emotions to keep the story engaging.

The second half takes a thriller turn with the pen drive episode. Several twists and unexpected situations add interest to the story. The emotional scenes also work well, although a few portions feel slow.

Anish Reddy makes a decent debut as Arjun. His expressions and body language help him portray a character who cannot speak. Anaswara Rajan looks convincing as Keerthi and impresses with her natural performance. Vennela Kishore provides good entertainment, while Rohan, Brahmaji and Mukesh Rishi perform well in their respective roles.

Thaman's music and background score support the emotional and important scenes. The cinematography and production values are also good.

Overall, Itlu Arjuna combines a different love story with thriller elements. The lead actors' performances, comedy and twists are its main strengths, while the slow narration in some parts is a drawback.