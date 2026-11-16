Shruti Haasan Recalls Kamal Haasan's Heartwarming Response to Her Joining Films

Shruti Haasan recently shared an interesting response to those who question her decision to pursue a career in films, recalling a conversation her father, veteran actor Kamal Haasan, once had.

Kamal Haasan was reportedly asked how he could allow his daughter to enter an industry known for its uncertainties. In response, the actor drew a comparison with an arranged marriage, where a daughter is sent into an unfamiliar family. He pointed out that, unlike an unknown environment, the film industry was already familiar to their family, making it a world he knew well.

Shruti recently recalled the incident during a conversation with her paternal cousin and actor Suhasini Maniratnam. In an interview with Galatta, the two shared a light-hearted question-and-answer session, where Suhasini challenged Shruti to come up with witty and sharp responses to some frequently asked questions.

One of the questions centred on why Shruti chose acting over other career options. Explaining her decision, the actor said she simply followed her interest in cinema. She also highlighted the unique bond shared by women who come from film families, mentioning herself, Suhasini and veteran actor Rekha.

Shruti then recalled how someone once questioned Kamal Haasan about allowing his daughter to enter the film industry despite its uncertainties. Responding to the concern, he compared it to an arranged marriage, where a daughter becomes part of an unfamiliar family. He pointed out that cinema was already their family's world and expressed confidence that his daughter would find happiness in it.

Shruti said her father's perspective has remained with her over the years, particularly the way he values and elevates the world of cinema.

Kamal Hassan, one of India cinema's most respected actors and filmmakers, has had a significant influence on Shruti's journey in the entertainment industry. Growing up in a family deeply connected to films gave her an early understanding of the creative world.

However, Shruti has aslo craved out her own identity as an actor and performer, exploring different roles across Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema. Her latest revelation offers a glimpse into the encouragement and perspective that shaped her career choice.