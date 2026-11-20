Dulquer Salmaan's latest Telugu film Aakasamlo Oka Tara has arrived in theatres on November 20. Directed by Pavan Sadineni, the film also marks the Telugu debut of actress Satvika Veeravalli. Shruti Haasan and Ruhani Sharma play important roles.

The story follows Kalpana (Satvika Veeravalli), a young girl from a village who dreams of becoming an astronaut. However, her father gets her married to Krishna (Dulquer Salmaan) after she completes her tenth standard. On their first night, Krishna learns about her dream and decides to help her achieve it.

Krishna goes against his family and brings Kalpana to Hyderabad for higher studies. She works hard and secures a good rank in the IIT entrance examination. To support her education, Krishna moves to Gujarat and takes up a job in a coal mine. Meanwhile, Kalpana continues working towards her dream of becoming an astronaut.

However, an experiment conducted by Kalpana fails and creates new problems in her life. The rest of the story focuses on how Krishna supports her through difficult times and whether she finally achieves her dream.

Performances and Direction

Dulquer Salmaan delivers a strong performance as Krishna. His emotional scenes and natural acting are among the biggest strengths of the film. Satvika Veeravalli makes an impressive debut and does justice to her character. Shruti Haasan plays an important role as Rohini, while Ruhani Sharma also makes a good impression as Bijili.

Director Pavan Sadineni handles the emotional portions effectively. The relationship between Krishna and Kalpana is one of the film's biggest highlights. Several scenes between the lead pair are touching and connect well with the audience.

Technical Aspects

GV Prakash Kumar's background score and songs add emotional depth to the story. Sujith Sarang's cinematography is another highlight, with rich visuals throughout the film. The editing is decent, while the production values are good.

What Works and What Doesn't

The film's emotional story, lead actors' performances and strong music work in its favour. However, the storyline is predictable, and some scenes in the second half feel lengthy. A few emotional sequences could have been handled better.

Overall, Aakasamlo Oka Tara is an emotional drama about dreams, love and sacrifice. Despite a few slow moments, the film offers a meaningful theatrical experience and is worth watching for Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli's performances.