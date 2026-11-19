Mammootty and his son Dulquer Salmaan are all set to entertain movie lovers this Friday with their upcoming films. Mammootty's OM and Dulquer's Aakasamlo Oka Tara are scheduled to hit theatres on November 20 and will be released in multiple languages.

Ahead of their theatrical releases, the makers have introduced an interesting promotional campaign featuring the father and son. A special video featuring both actors has been released, in which they promote each other's films in different languages.

Mammootty surprises Telugu audiences by speaking in Telugu and promoting Dulquer Salmaan's Aakasamlo Oka Tara. Meanwhile, Dulquer takes a different approach by promoting his father's film OM in Tamil. Their effort to connect with audiences across language barriers has caught the attention of movie lovers.

The promotional video has been receiving a positive response on social media, with fans appreciating the warm interaction between the two stars and their unique way of supporting each other's films.

Both OM and Aakasamlo Oka Tara have generated interest among audiences ahead of their releases. With this special promotional video adding to the excitement, fans are now eagerly waiting to see how the films perform at the box office.

It remains to be seen whether Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan will deliver two successful films on the same day and make this Friday a memorable one for their fans.