Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has reportedly received fresh death threats, raising concerns over the safety of film celebrities. The threat allegedly came from someone using the name of Zeeshan Akhtar, a suspect linked to the murder of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique. Mumbai police are currently examining the matter to determine whether the accused is genuinely involved or whether someone is using his identity to threaten the actor.

Saif Ali Khan, who recently appeared as the antagonist in the Telugu film Devara, has not made any public statement regarding the latest threat. Authorities are reportedly investigating the source of the message and taking the matter seriously.

The actor had suffered a frightening attack at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on January 16 last year. An intruder allegedly entered his home in the early hours of the morning, around 2 am, and stabbed him multiple times. The attack left Saif with serious injuries to his neck and back.

He was immediately taken to Lilavati Hospital, where a team of doctors carried out a lengthy surgery lasting approximately six hours. After receiving medical care and recovering for five days, the actor was discharged from the hospital.

The latest threat has once again sparked anxiety within the Hindi film industry. Security concerns surrounding celebrities have been growing, with reports of an attack on actor Tiger Shroff on a public road recently. Prominent Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan, have also reportedly faced threats, adding to concerns about the safety of actors and other public figures.

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