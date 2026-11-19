Actor Vishwak Sen's latest film Cult has made its OTT debut. The slasher thriller, which was released in theatres on October 30, is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from November 19, 2026.

Directed by Vishwak Sen himself, Cult features Gayatri Bharadwaj, Tarak Ponnappa, Murali Sharma, Srikanth Iyengar, Karthikeya and other actors in important roles. The film was promoted as India's first slasher thriller.

The story takes place at a grand party in Goa. What begins as a celebration soon turns into a terrifying situation when a group of people are forced to take part in deadly games. Vishwak Sen plays DSP Sankalp Nayak, who tries to save the people trapped at the venue.

Ravi Basrur composed the music for the film, while Sandeep Kakarala produced it. The movie received a mixed response during its theatrical run.

Viewers who missed Cult in theatres can now watch it on Amazon Prime Video. The film is available in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil.