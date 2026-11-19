Tharun Bhascker’s first directorial sequel, ENE Repeat, has arrived in theatres with paid premieres and received a largely positive response from audiences. The film has made a promising start at the box office, reportedly collecting Rs. 1 crore gross from Nizam premieres alone.

The impressive premiere collections and encouraging advance bookings indicate a positive start for the buddy comedy. The film is releasing worldwide in theatres today, with audience expectations adding to the buzz surrounding its theatrical run.

The film features Vishwak Sen, Abhiinav Gomatam, Srinath Maganti, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Anisha Ambrose, Shivathmika Rajasekhar and others in significant roles. Srujan Yarabolu and Sandeep Nagireddy have produced the film, while Vivek Sagar has composed the music.

Tharun Bhascker's first directorial sequal, ENE Repeat, has arrived in theaters with paid premieres and received a largely positive response from audiences. The film has made a promising start at the box office, reportedly collecting Rs. 1 crore gross from Nizam Premieres alone.

The impressive collections and encouraging advance booking indicate a positive start for the buddy comedy, which is releasing worldwide in theaters today.

The sequel had generated considerable interest among audiences, particularly those familiar with Tharun Bhascker's 2018 film Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi.

Known for his distinctive storytelling and youthful humour, The filmmakers returns with another entertainer centered on friendship and comedy. The film's appeal also lies in bringing back the spirit of the original while introduction a fresh narrative for audiences.

Vishwak Sen, Abhiinav Gomatam, Srinath Maganti, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Anisha Ambrose, Shivathmika Rajasekhar and others play significant roles in the film. Srujan Yarabolu and Sandeep Nagireddy have produced the project, while Vivek Sagar has composed the music.

With the premiere collections setting a positive tone, attention is now on the film's opening-day performance and its response over the weekend. The audience reception, word of mouth and box-office performance in the coming day will determine whether ENE Repeat can recreate the popularity of its predecessor.