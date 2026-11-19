Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming release Aakasamlo Oka Taara is generating buzz among moviegoers, but discussions about his next Telugu projects have already begun. While earlier reports hinted at a possible collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers, the latest industry buzz suggests that the actor may soon join hands with Nani's production banner, Wall Poster Cinema, for an upcoming film.

According to social media reports, Court: State vs a Nobody director Ram Jagadish is likely to helm the project. Although the reported collaboration has sparked interest among fans, an official announcement regarding the cast and crew is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan is also associated with another Telugu romantic drama titled Sri Sri. Directed by Ravi Nelakuditi, the film reportedly features Pooja Hegde as the female lead. If the collaboration with Nani materialises, it could mark an exciting addition to Dulquer's growing list of Telugu projects.

Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming release Aakasamlo Oka Tara is generating buzz among moviegoers, but discussions about his next Telugu project have already begun. While earlier reports hinted at a possible collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers, the latest industry buzz suggests that the actor may soon join hands with Nani's production banner, Wall Poster Cinema, for an upcoming film.

According to social media reports, Court: State vs a Nobody director Ram Jagadish is likely to helm the project. Although the reported collaboration has sparked interest among fans, an official announcement regarding the cast and crew is still awaited.

Dulquer Salmaan has steadily established himself as a popular Telugu audiences, despite primarily working in Malayalam cinema. His performance in film such as Mahanati, Sita Ramam and Lucky Bashkar have earned him considerable recognition across the Telugu-speaking states.

His choice of diverse scripts and ability to connect with audiences across different languages have further strengthened his position in South Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, Nani's Wall Poster Cinema has backed several notable projects, including Awe, HIT: The First Case and Court: State vs a Nobody. The production house has explored different genres and supported filmmakers with distinctive storytelling approaches. Its association with a potential Dulquer Salmaan project has therefore generated curiosity among cinema enthusiasts.

Director Ram Jagadish received recognition for his work on Court: State vs a Nobody, which featured Harsh Roshan, Sridevi Apalla and Priyadarshi in important roles.

The film received a positive response from audiences and brought attention to the filmmaker's storytelling approach. A possible reunion between the director and Nani for another project has added to the anticipation surrounding the reported collaboration.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan is also associated with another Telugu romantic drama titled Sri Sri. Directed by Ravi Nelakuditi, the film reportedly features Pooja Hegde as the female lead. With multiple Telugu projects generating interest, audiences are keen to know what the actor has planned next.

An official announcement regarding his reported collaboration with Nani is awaited.