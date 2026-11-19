Persistent cough, wheezing and breathlessness should never be dismissed as normal ageing or seasonal discomfort. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), a progressive lung condition, can gradually damage the lungs and significantly affect a person's quality of life. Although COPD has no permanent cure, early diagnosis, appropriate treatment and lifestyle changes can help control symptoms, slow disease progression and improve daily functioning.

In an exclusive conversation with Sakshi Post, Dr Gonuguntla Hari Kishan, Consultant Interventional Pulmonologist at Yashoda Hospitals, explains the causes, symptoms, diagnosis and latest treatment options for COPD. He also addresses common misconceptions about inhalers, the importance of vaccination and why smokers and non-smokers alike should be aware of lung health.

What Causes COPD? Is It Only a Smoker's Disease?

Smoking remains one of the leading risk factors for COPD. However, people who have never smoked can also develop the condition due to prolonged exposure to indoor and outdoor air pollution, biomass fuel smoke and other harmful airborne particles.

Women in rural areas who have spent years cooking with traditional fuels and people exposed to occupational pollutants may also face respiratory risks.

COPD generally develops over several years. Repeated exposure to harmful substances damages the airways and lung tissue, gradually restricting airflow and making breathing increasingly difficult.

Early Warning Signs That Should Not Be Ignored

One of the biggest challenges with COPD is that its symptoms are often mistaken for common respiratory infections, seasonal allergies or ageing-related problems.

Watch out for these warning signs:

Persistent cough, sometimes accompanied by mucus.

Breathlessness while walking, climbing stairs or performing routine activities.

Wheezing or whistling sounds while breathing.

Gradually declining exercise capacity.

Frequent respiratory infections.

Continuous breathing difficulty that does not improve quickly.

Dr. Harikrishna emphasises that people with a significant smoking history who experience even mild breathlessness should seek medical evaluation rather than dismissing it as normal.

COPD vs Asthma: Understanding the Difference

COPD and asthma are both obstructive airway diseases, but they are not the same.

Asthma frequently begins during childhood and may be associated with allergies and seasonal triggers. Its airway obstruction is generally reversible with appropriate medication.

COPD, on the other hand, involves persistent airflow limitation and structural damage to the lungs. Its symptoms may include continuous breathlessness and chronic cough.

COPD can also present in two major forms:

Chronic Bronchitis: Characterised by persistent cough and excessive mucus production.

Emphysema: Involves damage to the air sacs in the lungs, resulting in reduced breathing efficiency and air trapping.

Some patients may also experience features of both asthma and COPD.

Spirometry: A Simple Test for COPD Diagnosis

Early diagnosis is crucial because lung damage caused by COPD cannot generally be reversed.

According to Dr. Harikrishna, spirometry is the key test for diagnosing COPD. During this test, patients breathe forcefully into a specialised device that measures how much air they can exhale and how quickly they can do so.

The results, together with the patient's symptoms and medical history, help doctors identify airflow obstruction.

The test is generally simple and can be completed within a few minutes. A CT scan may be recommended in selected cases to understand the extent and pattern of lung damage and help plan treatment.

Why COPD Has No Permanent Cure

COPD causes structural damage to lung tissue, particularly the air sacs responsible for efficient gas exchange. Unlike certain other organs, damaged lung tissue has limited capacity to regenerate.

Once significant structural damage occurs, existing treatments cannot completely restore the lungs to their original condition.

However, this does not mean patients cannot lead meaningful and active lives.

With timely diagnosis, appropriate medication, pulmonary rehabilitation and lifestyle modifications, many patients can achieve better symptom control and improved quality of life.

Are Inhalers Safe for Long-Term Use?

Many patients hesitate to use inhalers because they believe these medications contain steroids and may cause long-term health complications.

Dr. Harikrishna describes this fear as a common misconception. Inhaled medications deliver treatment directly into the airways and are an important part of COPD management.

Depending on the patient's condition, doctors may prescribe bronchodilators and combination inhalers containing different medicines to improve airflow and control symptoms.

Patients should not discontinue prescribed inhalers without consulting their pulmonologist, as stopping treatment may worsen airflow obstruction and increase the risk of exacerbations and emergency hospital visits.

Vaccination: An Important Part of COPD Management

People living with COPD are more vulnerable to complications from respiratory infections because their lungs are already compromised.

Dr. Harikrishna highlights the importance of vaccinations, particularly:

Influenza vaccine: Recommended annually, based on medical advice.

Pneumococcal vaccine: Helps protect against pneumococcal infections. The appropriate schedule and need for booster doses should be discussed with a doctor.

Vaccination may not prevent every infection, but it can reduce the risk of severe illness and complications.

Advanced Treatment Options for Severe COPD

For selected patients with advanced COPD who do not achieve adequate relief through medication, newer interventional procedures may offer additional benefits.

Dr. Harikrishna discusses three advanced approaches:

Endobronchial Valve Therapy: One-way valves are placed inside the airways through bronchoscopy to allow trapped air to escape from severely damaged lung regions.

Endobronchial Coil Therapy: Special coils are used in selected patients to improve lung mechanics and reduce the effects of hyperinflation.

Bronchoscopic Thermal Vapour Ablation (BTVA): A specialised procedure that uses heated vapour to target selected overinflated lung regions, allowing healthier lung areas to expand.

These procedures are not suitable for every COPD patient. Specialists evaluate lung function, disease severity and overall health before recommending them.

For carefully selected younger patients with severe disease, lung transplantation may also be considered.

The primary goal of these advanced treatments is to improve breathing capacity, exercise tolerance and quality of life rather than permanently cure COPD.

Pulmonary Rehabilitation: Exercise Can Make a Difference

Many COPD patients avoid physical activity because they fear breathlessness. However, prolonged inactivity can lead to muscle weakness, further reducing their ability to perform everyday activities.

Pulmonary rehabilitation plays an important role in COPD management.

It involves supervised and individually tailored exercise programmes, breathing techniques and physical conditioning. Lower-limb strengthening exercises can improve endurance and help patients manage routine activities more comfortably.

Dr. Harikrishna stresses that exercise should not be abandoned because of breathlessness. Instead, patients should follow an appropriate rehabilitation programme under medical guidance.

Can Air Purifiers Prevent COPD?

Air pollution is an important respiratory health concern, but air purifiers should not be considered a guaranteed method of preventing COPD.

They may help reduce exposure to certain indoor airborne pollutants and improve indoor air quality. However, they cannot reverse existing lung damage or eliminate all causes of COPD.

Avoiding tobacco smoke, improving ventilation, reducing exposure to biomass fuel smoke and following workplace safety measures remain important preventive steps.

Does Smoking Really Relieve Stress?

Addressing another common misconception, Dr. Harikrishna explains that the temporary satisfaction associated with smoking or tobacco consumption should not be mistaken for genuine stress relief.

Continued tobacco exposure increases the risk of serious health conditions, including COPD and lung cancer.

Quitting smoking is one of the most important steps people can take to protect their lung health, even after a COPD diagnosis.

The Takeaway: Don't Ignore Breathlessness

COPD is a serious, progressive lung disease, but early diagnosis and appropriate management can make a significant difference.

People with a prolonged smoking history, persistent cough or unexplained breathlessness should consult a pulmonologist. Individuals exposed to significant occupational or household air pollution should also seek medical advice if respiratory symptoms develop.

The message from Dr. Harikrishna is clear: Prevention is better than treatment, and early diagnosis is essential. Do not mistake persistent breathlessness for normal ageing. Protect your lungs before irreversible damage occurs.