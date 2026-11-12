Prostate Cancer: Early Detection Saves Lives

Prostate cancer is increasingly becoming an important health concern among men, particularly those above 65 years of age. However, the disease can remain undetected in its early stages because its symptoms often resemble those of common prostate conditions. Senior Consultant Oncologist Dr A Kiran Kumar, speaking to Sakshi Post, highlighted the importance of recognising warning signs, understanding PSA testing and seeking timely medical evaluation.

The prostate is a small gland located below the urinary bladder in men. It produces fluid that forms part of semen and supports sperm function. As men grow older, the prostate may enlarge, but enlargement does not automatically mean cancer.

Dr Kiran Kumar explained that three conditions need to be distinguished: benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), prostatitis and prostate cancer. BPH is a non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate, while prostatitis refers to inflammation or infection. Prostate cancer, on the other hand, develops when malignant cells grow in the prostate gland.

Why Prostate Cancer Can Go Unnoticed

One of the major challenges in detecting prostate cancer is that early symptoms may be absent or difficult to distinguish from those of other prostate conditions. Frequent urination, especially at night, difficulty passing urine, burning sensation and incomplete emptying of the bladder can occur in more than one condition.

The doctor cautioned men against assuming that frequent urination is only due to ageing or diabetes. Persistent urinary problems, particularly among older men, should be evaluated by a doctor.

Blood in the urine is an abnormal warning sign and requires prompt medical attention. It can have several causes, including cancers of the bladder, kidney or prostate. Persistent back, hip or bone pain may also need investigation, particularly when cancer has spread to the bones.

PSA Test: An Important Tool for Early Detection

The Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) test is a blood test that measures the level of PSA, a protein produced by the prostate gland. An elevated PSA level may raise suspicion of prostate cancer, but it does not confirm the disease on its own. PSA levels can also increase due to non-cancerous prostate enlargement or inflammation.

Dr Kiran Kumar emphasised that men should discuss prostate evaluation with a doctor as they grow older. He highlighted the importance of earlier consultation for men with a family history of prostate cancer, including those whose fathers or brothers have been diagnosed with the disease.

If PSA levels or other findings raise suspicion, further evaluation may include a Digital Rectal Examination (DRE), prostate MRI and a biopsy. A biopsy, followed by microscopic examination of the tissue, is used to confirm whether cancer is present.

Who Is at Higher Risk?

Age is an important risk factor, with prostate cancer being more commonly diagnosed in older men. A family history of the disease can increase risk, and men with affected close relatives may need medical advice at a younger age.

The interview also discussed obesity, sedentary habits, smoking and dietary patterns as health concerns. Maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, avoiding tobacco and following a balanced diet are important steps for overall health. However, lifestyle changes cannot guarantee that prostate cancer will be prevented.

Treatment Depends on the Stage

Treatment choices depend on the stage of cancer, the patient's overall health and other medical conditions.

For selected patients with early-stage prostate cancer, treatment may include surgery or radiation therapy, with hormonal treatment used in appropriate cases. Advanced treatment options discussed in the interview include robotic-assisted surgery, targeted radiation techniques, hormone therapy and chemotherapy.

Robotic-assisted surgery uses small incisions and specialised instruments to operate with precision. Potential benefits include reduced blood loss, smaller wounds and faster recovery in suitable patients. However, treatment outcomes and possible side effects vary from patient to patient.

When prostate cancer spreads to the bones, treatment may focus on controlling the disease, relieving pain and protecting bone health. Radiation therapy, hormonal treatment, chemotherapy and other supportive procedures may be considered depending on the patient's condition.

The doctor stressed that advanced prostate cancer still has treatment options. Patients should not delay seeking specialist care because of fear or embarrassment.

Follow-up Is Essential After Treatment

Completing treatment does not mean that follow-up can be ignored. Regular medical reviews and appropriate tests, including PSA monitoring, help doctors assess treatment response and detect possible recurrence. The follow-up schedule should be decided by the treating specialist.

Cancer Awareness Must Extend Beyond Prostate Cancer

The discussion also covered breast cancer, cervical cancer and cancers affecting younger people. Dr Kiran Kumar urged people not to dismiss persistent symptoms such as unexplained weight loss, a long-lasting cough, blood in the urine, non-healing sores, difficulty swallowing or changes in an existing mole.

Women should seek medical advice about appropriate breast and cervical cancer screening. Any new breast lump, skin changes, nipple retraction or bloody nipple discharge should be evaluated. HPV vaccination and cervical screening are also important elements of cervical cancer prevention.

The doctor highlighted that smoking, tobacco use, alcohol consumption, obesity and lack of physical activity are important health concerns. Avoiding tobacco, maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly and following a balanced diet can contribute to reducing the risk of several diseases.

The key message is clear: Do not ignore persistent symptoms, do not rely on assumptions and do not postpone medical evaluation. Early diagnosis can make a significant difference to cancer treatment and outcomes.