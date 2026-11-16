Every Tiny Life Has Big Potential: Expert Explains Premature Birth Risks, NICU Care and Long-Term Follow-Up

A baby born weeks before its due date brings a mixture of hope, anxiety and uncertainty for parents. Premature births remain a major concern in maternal and child healthcare, but advances in neonatal medicine are improving the chances of survival for babies born extremely early.

From maternal health and nutritional deficiencies to infections, multiple pregnancies, IVF and lifestyle-related complications, several factors can contribute to premature delivery. However, doctors emphasise that not every premature birth can be prevented and that early identification of risk factors, regular antenatal check-ups and access to specialised neonatal care can make a significant difference.

Speaking to Sakshi Post, Dr. Kalyan Chakravarthy, Paediatrician and Neonatologist at Rainbow Hospitals, explained the causes of premature births, the challenges faced by premature babies and the importance of specialised Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) support.

What Is a Premature Birth?

A baby born before completing 37 weeks of pregnancy is classified as premature or preterm. According to Dr. Kalyan Chakravarthy, the earlier a baby is born, the greater the possibility of complications because several organs may not have developed sufficiently.

Premature births are classified into different categories:

Extremely preterm: Before 28 weeks.

Very early preterm: 28 to less than 32 weeks.

Moderate preterm: 32 to less than 34 weeks.

Late preterm: 34 to less than 37 weeks.

The doctor also clarified that premature birth and low birth weight are not the same. A baby born before 37 weeks may have a normal birth weight, while a full-term baby can still weigh less than 2.5 kg. Low birth weight is defined as a birth weight below 2.5 kg, irrespective of gestational age.

Why Are Premature Births Increasing?

Premature delivery can happen due to multiple maternal, foetal and placental factors. Some of the important contributing factors discussed by the specialist include:

1. Maternal nutritional deficiencies: Poor maternal nutrition, anaemia and low haemoglobin levels can affect pregnancy health and increase the risk of complications.

2. High blood pressure and diabetes: Pregnancy-related hypertension and diabetes are important medical conditions that require regular monitoring.

3. Infections during pregnancy: Untreated infections can create complications and increase the risk of premature labour.

4. Physical and psychological stress: Working until the final stages of pregnancy, inadequate rest and high stress levels may contribute to pregnancy complications.

5. Uterine and cervical abnormalities: Problems involving the uterus or an inadequate cervical length can increase the possibility of early delivery.

6. Placental complications: Abnormal placental development, premature separation of the placenta and other placental disorders can necessitate early delivery.

7. Multiple pregnancies: Twin and triplet pregnancies can stretch the uterus more than a singleton pregnancy, increasing the possibility of premature delivery.

Do Teenage Pregnancies and Advanced Maternal Age Increase the Risk?

The specialist highlighted that pregnancies during adolescence can be high-risk because teenagers may still have nutritional requirements of their own. Anaemia, nutritional deficiencies and psychological challenges can complicate pregnancy.

Pregnancies after the age of 35 may also carry additional risks, particularly when accompanied by diabetes, hypertension, obesity or other medical conditions.

However, age alone does not determine pregnancy outcomes. A woman's overall health, medical history, lifestyle and regular antenatal care are equally important.

The doctor also explained that consanguineous marriages are not, by themselves, a direct explanation for premature birth. However, certain inherited and congenital conditions may be more common in such pregnancies and can contribute to complications.

IVF Pregnancies and Premature Delivery

IVF pregnancies may have a higher likelihood of premature delivery in certain circumstances. The doctor explained that factors such as advanced maternal age, underlying fertility problems, stress and multiple pregnancies can contribute to the risk.

Twin and triplet pregnancies, in particular, require closer monitoring because carrying more than one baby increases the strain on the uterus.

Warning Signs of Premature Labour: When Should Pregnant Women Seek Medical Help?

Pregnant women should never ignore unusual symptoms during pregnancy. The specialist identified several warning signs that require immediate medical assessment:

Repeated or increasing abdominal contractions.

Unexplained lower back pain.

Leakage of fluid or suspected water breaking.

Vaginal bleeding.

Unusual vaginal discharge or secretions.

Any significant discomfort or change in the baby's movements.

The doctor cautioned against assuming that abdominal pain is merely false labour. True labour contractions may increase in intensity, but pregnant women should not attempt to diagnose the difference themselves. Medical assessment is essential.

Why Do Premature Babies Need Specialised NICU Care?

Premature babies may have immature organs that require specialised medical support.

According to Dr. Chakravarthy, the lungs, brain, digestive system and heart may face different challenges depending on how early the baby is born.

Lung complications: Premature babies may not have sufficient surfactant, a substance that helps the lungs expand. Depending on the baby's condition, doctors may provide respiratory support through CPAP, administer surfactant or use a ventilator.

Brain complications: Fragile blood vessels in the developing brain can increase the risk of bleeding, including intraventricular haemorrhage.

Digestive complications: An immature digestive system may not tolerate regular feeding immediately. Very premature babies may require carefully planned, gradual feeding.

Heart-related complications: Certain fetal blood vessels or openings that normally close after birth may remain open in premature babies, requiring monitoring and sometimes treatment.

Temperature regulation: Premature babies have difficulty maintaining their body temperature and may lose fluids more easily because their skin is not fully developed. Incubators and specialised warmers help maintain a stable environment.

Breast Milk and Kangaroo Mother Care: Essential Support for Premature Babies

Breast milk plays a vital role in the nutrition and care of premature babies. When direct breastfeeding is not possible, mothers can express their milk, which can be provided through a feeding tube under medical supervision.

Where required, pasteurised donor human milk from a regulated milk bank may also be used.

The specialist particularly emphasised the importance of Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC), a method involving skin-to-skin contact between the baby and a parent or caregiver.

KMC can help:

Maintain the baby's body temperature.

Support weight gain.

Improve breastfeeding and milk production.

Promote bonding between parents and babies.

Support the baby's heart rate and breathing stability.

Kangaroo care is not limited to mothers. Fathers and other trained caregivers can also participate under medical guidance.

NICU Is More Than Just an Incubator

A Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is a specialised environment where premature and critically ill newborns receive continuous monitoring and treatment.

Doctors and trained NICU nurses monitor the baby's heart rate, breathing, blood pressure, blood sugar and temperature. Babies who have respiratory difficulties may require CPAP or ventilator support.

The specialist also highlighted the importance of maintaining appropriate lighting, noise levels, hygiene, spacing between babies and uninterrupted power supply in NICUs.

Specially trained neonatal nurses play a crucial role in monitoring babies and identifying even small changes in their condition.

What Should Parents Do After a Premature Baby Is Discharged?

Discharge from the NICU is an important milestone, but it does not mean that medical follow-up is over.

Premature babies may be more vulnerable to infections and developmental complications. The doctor advised parents to follow essential precautions:

Avoid unnecessary visitors and exposure to crowded places.

Maintain proper hygiene and infection-control practices.

Follow the prescribed feeding schedule.

Maintain the baby's body temperature.

Complete vaccinations according to medical advice.

Continue Kangaroo Mother Care as recommended.

Attend regular paediatric and developmental follow-up appointments.

Regular follow-up is particularly important for monitoring hearing, vision, growth, muscle tone and developmental milestones. Early identification of developmental delays can help children receive timely intervention.

The doctor also stressed that parents and other family members should learn essential newborn-care techniques before taking the baby home.

Can Every Premature Birth Be Prevented?

Not every premature birth can be prevented. Doctors may sometimes recommend early delivery when continuing the pregnancy poses a greater risk to the mother or baby.

Conditions such as severe pre-eclampsia, seizures, significant bleeding or placental complications may require urgent medical intervention.

Such decisions involve obstetricians, neonatologists and parents, with the primary objective of protecting both maternal and neonatal health.

Regular antenatal visits help doctors identify high-risk pregnancies, monitor complications and plan delivery at a centre with appropriate neonatal facilities.

The Myth About Seven-Month and Eight-Month Babies

Addressing a common misconception, Dr. Chakravarthy clarified that the belief that seven-month babies survive while eight-month babies do not is medically incorrect.

In general, a baby born later in pregnancy has had more time for organ development than one born earlier. Therefore, the chances of survival and better outcomes are generally higher with increasing gestational age, although individual outcomes depend on several medical factors.

World Prematurity Day: Small Babies, Big Potential

The World Prematurity Day theme discussed in the interview was "Small Babies, Big Potential: Invest in Follow-up Care to Protect Their Future."

The specialist emphasised that neonatal care should not focus only on whether a premature baby survives. The bigger goal is to help every child achieve their fullest developmental potential.

Even after successful NICU treatment, long-term follow-up is essential to identify and address developmental concerns at an early stage.

Dr. Chakravarthy shared that his hospital has cared for extremely premature babies, including babies weighing around 500 grams. Their progress and return for follow-up visits are a source of motivation for the entire neonatal healthcare team.

The key message for parents is clear: Premature birth is not always preventable, but timely medical attention, specialised NICU care, breast milk, Kangaroo Mother Care and regular developmental follow-ups can make a meaningful difference to a child's future. Every tiny life has the potential for a brighter tomorrow.