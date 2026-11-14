Lung Cancer Is No Longer Just a Smoker’s Disease: Early Detection Can Save Lives

Lung cancer is often associated with smoking, but the disease is no longer limited to smokers. Exposure to air pollution, second-hand smoke, workplace pollutants and certain industrial chemicals can also increase the risk. Doctors are increasingly emphasising that non-smokers, women and younger adults should not dismiss persistent respiratory symptoms.

Speaking to Sakshi Post, Dr Venkat Sampath, Lung Cancer Specialist at Apollo Hospitals, explained how lung cancer develops, why early detection remains challenging and how advances in treatment are improving patient outcomes.

How Does Lung Cancer Develop?

Cancer develops when normal cells undergo genetic changes, or mutations, that interfere with the body's natural mechanisms for controlling cell growth. Normally, DNA repair systems and the immune system help identify and eliminate abnormal cells. However, repeated damage can allow abnormal cells to multiply uncontrollably and eventually form a tumour.

These cancer cells can spread through the bloodstream or lymphatic system to other organs, including the brain, bones and liver.

Smoking Is a Major Risk Factor, but Non-Smokers Are Not Safe

Smoking continues to be one of the leading risk factors for lung cancer. Cigarette smoke contains numerous cancer-causing substances that can damage lung tissue over time.

However, exposure is not limited to active smokers. Passive smoking, or breathing smoke released by others, can also be harmful. Dr Sampath additionally highlighted third-hand smoke exposure, which refers to residual tobacco contaminants left on surfaces and in indoor environments after smoking.

Other potential risk factors include:

Vehicle and industrial air pollution.

Exposure to heavy metals and industrial dust.

Certain workplace environments, including mining and factories.

Long-term exposure to harmful airborne particles.

Family history and inherited genetic factors in a small proportion of cases.

Urbanisation, construction activity and deteriorating air quality add to the environmental challenges.

Why Are Younger Adults and Women Also at Risk?

Lung cancer is traditionally considered a disease affecting older adults. However, younger people are also being diagnosed, sometimes without a clear history of active smoking.

According to Dr Sampath, exposure to air pollution, passive smoking, occupational pollutants and genetic factors may contribute to cases among non-smokers. A family history of cancer may warrant a more detailed risk assessment, particularly when several relatives have been affected at relatively young ages.

He emphasised that lung cancer should not be ruled out simply because a person does not smoke.

Small-Cell and Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is broadly classified into two major types:

Small-cell lung cancer: A type characterised by small cancer cells that generally tend to grow and spread rapidly.

Non-small-cell lung cancer: A broader category that includes different subtypes, such as adenocarcinoma and squamous-cell carcinoma.

The distinction is important because the treatment approach and disease behaviour differ between these types. A biopsy helps doctors identify the cancer type and plan treatment.

Warning Signs: When Should You Consult a Doctor?

A persistent cough is one of the symptoms that needs attention. While cough can occur due to common infections, asthma and tuberculosis, a cough that continues for more than a month should be medically evaluated.

Other warning signs include:

Blood in sputum while coughing.

Persistent chest pain.

Breathlessness or difficulty breathing.

Repeated respiratory infections.

Unexplained weight loss.

Loss of appetite.

Persistent headaches, vomiting or seizures if cancer spreads to the brain.

Bone pain or unexplained fractures.

Swelling or lumps in the neck or armpit.

Dr Sampath cautioned against repeatedly relying on cough syrups or self-medication. Temporary relief may delay the identification of the underlying cause. Persistent or unusual symptoms require medical assessment.

X-Ray Alone May Not Be Enough: Understanding Diagnosis

A chest X-ray can identify certain abnormalities, but it may miss smaller tumours and cannot always establish whether a lung lesion is cancerous.

Doctors may recommend:

CT scan of the chest: Helps identify suspicious lung lesions in greater detail.

Biopsy: A tissue sample is examined to confirm whether cancer is present.

Bronchoscopy: Used when a suspicious lesion is close to the airways.

CT-guided biopsy: May be used for lesions located in the outer regions of the lungs.

Molecular testing: Helps identify genetic mutations that may guide targeted treatment.

Further scans may be advised to determine whether cancer has spread to other parts of the body.

Low-Dose CT Screening: Who May Need It?

Low-dose CT (LDCT) screening is an important tool for detecting lung cancer at an early stage in people at high risk.

Dr Sampath discussed evidence from major screening trials, including the National Lung Screening Trial and the NELSON trial, which demonstrated benefits from low-dose CT screening in selected high-risk populations.

He explained that annual screening may be considered for eligible high-risk individuals, particularly older adults with a significant smoking history. Screening decisions should be based on individual risk factors and medical advice rather than everyone undergoing repeated scans.

Early detection can make a significant difference. According to the doctor, selected patients diagnosed at Stage I may have a high chance of cure, with surgery or specialised radiation treatment considered depending on their condition.

Stage IV Lung Cancer: Are Treatment Options Improving?

A diagnosis of Stage IV lung cancer can be frightening, but treatment options have advanced considerably.

Earlier, chemotherapy was the mainstay of treatment for many advanced cases. Today, doctors can use molecular testing to identify specific genetic changes that may respond to targeted medicines.

Some patients may benefit from:

Targeted therapy: Medicines designed to act on specific genetic mutations, such as EGFR and ALK alterations.

Immunotherapy: Treatments that help the immune system recognise and fight cancer cells.

Chemotherapy: Used alone or in combination with other treatments, depending on the disease.

Radiation therapy: Used in selected cases to control tumours or relieve symptoms.

Dr Sampath noted that some patients with advanced disease are now living for several years with appropriate treatment. However, outcomes depend on the cancer subtype, genetic profile, stage, overall health and response to treatment.

He also stressed the importance of a multidisciplinary tumour board, in which medical oncologists, surgeons, radiation oncologists, radiologists and pathologists work together to decide the most suitable treatment plan.

Can Lung Cancer Treatment Be Affordable?

Treatment costs remain a major concern, particularly for patients who require long-term targeted therapy or immunotherapy.

Dr Sampath explained that early-stage treatment may involve surgery, chemotherapy or radiation over a limited period. However, some advanced-stage treatments need to continue for years, making the financial burden considerably higher.

Government healthcare schemes such as Aarogyasri and Ayushman Bharat can provide support to eligible patients, subject to scheme conditions and coverage limits. He also emphasised the importance of health insurance to help families manage unexpected medical expenses.

Can Lifestyle Changes Reduce Lung Cancer Risk?

While no lifestyle measure can guarantee protection against cancer, reducing exposure to known risk factors is important.

Dr Sampath recommended:

Avoid smoking and tobacco in all forms.

Stay away from second-hand smoke and smoking zones.

Reduce exposure to industrial dust and harmful chemicals.

Use appropriate protective masks in polluted or dusty environments.

Consider air purifiers in indoor environments where pollution is a concern.

Stay physically active through walking, yoga or sports.

Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables.

Maintain healthy social connections and manage stress.

Seek medical advice for persistent respiratory symptoms.

He also urged smokers to seek professional help if they find it difficult to quit. Counselling, addiction support and medically supervised treatment can help people overcome nicotine dependence.

Air Pollution and Children's Lung Health

The interview also explored the impact of air pollution on children's respiratory health.

Fine particulate matter, particularly PM2.5, can penetrate deep into the lungs. Exposure may aggravate asthma, trigger respiratory symptoms and contribute to broader health risks.

Children with asthma or allergies may be especially vulnerable to polluted air. Warning signs of respiratory infections include fever, persistent cough, sore throat, rapid breathing and breathing difficulty.

Parents should not depend entirely on home remedies or repeat old prescriptions without medical advice. Children with persistent symptoms or breathing difficulties should be evaluated by a paediatrician.

The doctor also explained that spirometry is a lung-function test used to assess how effectively a person inhales and exhales air. It may be recommended for people with asthma or certain chronic respiratory conditions.

The Message: Don't Ignore the Warning Signs

Lung cancer is not exclusively a smoker's disease. Non-smokers can also be affected, and exposure to pollution and other environmental risks deserves attention.

The most important message from Dr Sampath is that persistent cough, blood in sputum, unexplained weight loss, chest pain or breathing difficulties should never be ignored.

With appropriate screening for high-risk individuals, timely diagnosis and advances in treatment, more patients can have better outcomes.

Early detection can save lives. Awareness, timely medical consultation and support from family members are essential in the fight against lung cancer.