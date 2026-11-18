The massive success of Dhurandhar has created a new wave of excitement among movie lovers. The spy action thriller has not only performed exceptionally well at the box office but has also impressed audiences with its story, powerful performances, direction and technical quality. The film has set a new benchmark for Indian cinema and changed audience expectations.

Now, reports suggest that actor Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar are planning to work together once again. Following the success of Dhurandhar, the duo is reportedly preparing for another big project. According to Bollywood media reports, the upcoming film is expected to begin production in 2027, with a possible theatrical release in late 2028.

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar are said to have developed a strong professional bond while working on Dhurandhar. Their successful collaboration has reportedly made Ranveer the director's first choice for his next project. This has increased expectations among fans who are eager to see the duo reunite on screen.

There is also speculation that Aditya Dhar's next directorial venture could be a historical epic based on Chandragupta Maurya. However, no official confirmation has been made about the film's subject or cast so far. It remains to be seen whether Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar will join hands for this historical project or choose a completely different story.

With Dhurandhar creating such a strong impact, their reported reunion has already become a talking point among cinema fans.