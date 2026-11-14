Ramayana Collects Rs. 36.25 Crore on Second Friday

The box office competition between Dhurandhar 2 and Ramayana: Part 1 has become intense. Both big-budget films are performing well in theatres and setting new records. On their second Friday, the two movies witnessed a close fight in Hindi net collections, with a difference of just Rs. 75 lakh.

According to the reported figures, Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs. 37 crore in Hindi net collections on its second Friday. Meanwhile, Ramayana: Part 1 earned Rs. 36.25 crore. With this collection, Dhurandhar 2 secured the top position, while Ramayana took the second spot.

The first part of Dhurandhar ranked third with Rs. 30 crore. Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 occupied the fourth position with Rs. 24.75 crore. Chhaava followed with Rs. 23 crore, while Ranbir Kapoor's Animal collected Rs. 22.27 crore.

Baahubali 2 secured the seventh position with Rs. 19.81 crore, followed by Gadar 2 with Rs. 19.62 crore. The Kashmir Files and Stree 2 completed the top 10 list with Rs. 18.80 crore and Rs. 18.27 crore, respectively.

Ramayana Creates a New Worldwide Box Office Record

Apart from its strong Hindi collections, Ramayana: Part 1 has achieved another major box office milestone. The film reportedly collected more than Rs. 100 crore in worldwide gross collections for eight consecutive days.

With this achievement, the film moved ahead of several major Indian blockbusters. Dhurandhar 2, Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2 and Jawan achieved the same milestone for four consecutive days.

Films such as RRR, Kalki 2898 AD, Animal and KGF 2 recorded over Rs. 100 crore in worldwide gross collections for three consecutive days. Pathaan achieved this milestone for two days in a row.

Big-Budget Films Dominate the Box Office

The latest collection figures show the growing popularity of big-budget Indian films. Both Dhurandhar 2 and Ramayana: Part 1 are attracting audiences and creating new box office records.

While Dhurandhar 2 is ahead in second Friday Hindi net collections, Ramayana is making headlines with its worldwide earnings. The competition between the two films is expected to remain interesting in the coming days.