Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Mukesh and Varshini Clash, Trigun's Wife Gives Him a Sweet Warning

The 68th episode of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 featured emotional family moments and heated arguments. As part of Family Week, contestants got an opportunity to meet their family members. However, a fight between Mukesh and Varshini during a captaincy task became one of the major highlights.

Trigun Gets Emotional After Meeting His Wife and Daughter

Trigun became emotional when his wife and daughter entered the Bigg Boss house. He happily hugged his daughter and spent some time with his wife.

His wife appreciated his recent performance and encouraged him to continue playing well. She also advised him not to get distracted by other contestants or their comments. When Trigun asked whether he would win the trophy, she playfully warned him that he must bring the cup home.

Nataraj Master Entertains Housemates

Neethu's husband, Nataraj Master, also entered the house with their daughter. He entertained the contestants with his energetic dance moves.

He encouraged Neethu to stay strong and not become emotional. He told her to turn her tears into strength and focus on the game. He also assured her that he would take care of the family outside while she continued her journey inside the house.

Mukesh and Varshini Get Into a Heated Argument

The captaincy task created tension between Mukesh and Varshini. Contestants had to stand inside numbered blocks, and anyone found outside a block when the buzzer rang would be eliminated.

Varshini was the sanchalak (task supervisor) and had to decide who should be eliminated. A disagreement started between her and Mukesh over Shwetha Naidu's position in the task.

The argument soon became heated, with both exchanging strong words. Varshini pushed Mukesh during the fight, following which he warned her not to push him. Their sudden clash surprised the other housemates, as the two had appeared close earlier in the show.

Ramakrishna managed to qualify in the task. The disagreement between Mukesh and Varshini became one of the major talking points of the episode.

The 68th episode brought a mix of family emotions, entertainment and unexpected fights, making Family Week more interesting.