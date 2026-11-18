Leading actress Anushka Shetty has opened up about her unexpected journey into the film industry, revealing how she went from working as a yoga instructor to becoming one of Telugu cinema's leading stars.

Anushka worked as a yoga teacher for six years before entering films. Recalling those days, she said her earnings were modest and money was never her primary concern. However, she believed in having enough financial resources to support the needs of her family and friends and being able to spend on them without worrying about the cost.

How Anushka Shetty Met Puri Jagannadh and Got Her First Film Opportunity

Anushka Shetty received her first film opportunity through director Puri Jagannadh. Director E. Niwas's wife, who was also Anushka's yoga friend, along with Srinu from Puri Jagannadh's team, encouraged her to meet the filmmaker.

However, Anushka recalled that she was extremely shy and nervous at the time. Hesitant to meet Puri Jagannadh, she told Srinu that she had already called him, even though it was not true. She later admitted to telling the same lie to her yoga guru, Bharat. Recalling the incident, Anushka described it as the first time she had ever lied or "cheated" in her life.

Anushka Shetty's First Meeting With Puri Jagannadh: A Passport-Size Photo Moment

Eventually, after repeated encouragement from those around her, Anushka Shetty agreed to meet Puri Jagannadh. Since she had not grown up watching films or television, she was unfamiliar with the usual requirements of entering the film industry, including portfolios and photographs.

When Puri asked her for pictures, Anushka simply took a passport-size photograph out of her purse and handed it to him. Recalling the amusing moment, she said that Puri looked at the photograph, smiled at her and told her, "Okay, I will call you" before leaving.

Anushka Shetty Delayed Her Film Debut to Continue Teaching Yoga

The following day, Puri Jagannadh called Anushka and asked her to come to Hyderabad on Monday. However, she had yoga classes scheduled and had no one available to manage them in her absence. Explaining her situation, she told him, "Sir, I can't come tomorrow as I have classes. I will come on Friday," before ending the call.

Anushka said she felt responsible for her students and did not want to leave her classes unattended. Although her friend suggested that the filmmakers might interpret her response as an attitude problem, Anushka clarified that she had no such intention and was simply being naive. Puri called her again on Thursday evening and asked, "The classes are over, why don't you come?" Anushka then travelled to Hyderabad to meet him.

What began as an unexpected opportunity eventually became the turning point in Anushka Shetty's life. From teaching yoga to making her mark in Telugu cinema, her journey is a reminder of how an unplanned meeting can change one's destiny.