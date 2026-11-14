Huma Qureshi Trolled After Toxic Jokes on Samay Raina's Show

Actress Huma Qureshi has become the target of social media trolling after her appearance on Samay Raina's latest comedy show. The episode also featured jokes about Yash's film Toxic, which did not go down well with a section of the actor's fans. Huma, who played an important role in the movie, is now facing criticism for her reaction during the discussion.

The controversy started during a segment in which comedian Krushna Abhishek spoke about an incident involving his uncle, actor Govinda. He recalled how Govinda accidentally shot himself in the foot while handling a gun.

During the conversation, another panel member made a sarcastic comment about Toxic. He joked that watching the film was so disappointing that it made him want to shoot himself. The remark received loud applause and laughter from the audience.

Huma Qureshi was also seen enjoying the moment. However, the joke quickly became a topic of discussion among movie fans, especially those who support Yash.

Yash Fans Disappointed With Huma Qureshi's Reaction

Samay Raina is known for his dark comedy and bold jokes. His shows often include controversial comments about celebrities and films. However, repeated jokes about Toxic have upset several Yash fans.

Many viewers are questioning Huma Qureshi's reaction because she was also part of the film. They feel that she should have been more careful while responding to jokes about a project in which she played an important role.

Following the episode, short clips featuring the comments started spreading across social media platforms. Huma soon became a target of criticism and online trolling.

Social Media Divided Over the Toxic Controversy

While some Yash fans have expressed their disappointment, others are defending Huma. They argue that the actress did not make any insulting comments about the film and was simply enjoying the comedy show.

The incident has created mixed reactions online. While some viewers consider the jokes part of Samay Raina's usual comedy style, others believe that Huma's presence made the situation uncomfortable.

With the episode gaining attention on social media, the discussion around Toxic has once again become a talking point among fans.