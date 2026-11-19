Actor Arjun Sarja has strongly responded to rumours surrounding his elder daughter Aishwarya's personal life. The actor expressed anger over reports and social media comments claiming that she had separated from her husband and was struggling with alcohol addiction. He called such allegations baseless and warned that legal action would be taken against those spreading defamatory content.

Arjun's statement comes after his younger daughter Anjana's wedding, which took place in Italy recently. While the family celebrated the occasion, the absence of Aishwarya's husband, director Umapathy, reportedly caught the attention of many. This led to speculation about problems in their marriage, with some people even claiming that the couple had separated.

Reacting to the rumours, Arjun said he was grateful to everyone who congratulated Anjana on her wedding. He explained that he had initially decided not to respond to speculation about Aishwarya because he wanted to respect her privacy. According to him, his daughter has the freedom to make decisions about her own life and can speak about her personal matters whenever she chooses.

However, the actor said he could not stay silent when people began making insulting remarks about his daughter's character. He criticised those spreading unverified claims and said that making allegations about a woman's personal life without evidence was irresponsible.

Arjun also expressed disappointment with certain media outlets for allegedly prioritising sensational news over facts. He said that while he respects journalism, spreading rumours and targeting individuals through personal attacks is unacceptable.

The actor further pointed out that such incidents are not limited to his family. He said every woman deserves respect and the freedom to live her life without facing unnecessary judgement. He also highlighted how false allegations can cause greater emotional distress to women who lack family support.

Arjun made it clear that he would not tolerate repeated defamatory statements about his daughter and warned that legal action would follow if such claims continued.

Aishwarya Arjun married Umapathy, son of Tamil comedian Thambiramaiah, on June 10, 2024. The couple had announced their engagement in October 2023 after being in a relationship. Umapathy's absence from Anjana's recent wedding reportedly triggered fresh speculation about their relationship.

Despite the rumours, Arjun has not revealed whether his daughter and son-in-law are living separately or have legally ended their marriage. Aishwarya made her acting debut in Seetha Payanam, a film directed by her father and released in February this year. However, the movie did not receive much attention at the box office.