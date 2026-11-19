Actor Dulquer Salmaan recently played a funny prank on his close friend Vijay Deverakonda during the promotions of his upcoming Telugu film Aakashamlo Oka Tara. A video of the incident is now gaining attention on social media.

During a promotional event with children, Dulquer was asked to prank someone over the phone. He immediately chose Vijay Deverakonda and called him. Vijay answered the call by saying, "DQ WhatsApp", but a young girl spoke to him instead of Dulquer.

The girl told Vijay that she had found Dulquer's phone on the road and was calling him using the emergency contact number. Vijay believed her story and thought his friend's phone was actually lost. He even asked the girl to contact a number he would provide so that the phone could be returned safely.

After the call ended, Dulquer called Vijay again and revealed that it was all a prank. The fun moment showed the close friendship between the two actors and made the children laugh.

Dulquer is currently promoting Aakashamlo Oka Tara, directed by Pawan Sadineni. The film also features newcomer Satvika Veeravalli and Shruti Haasan in important roles. It is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on November 20, 2026.