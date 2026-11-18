Dulquer Salmaan's much-anticipated Telugu film “Aakasamlo Oka Tara” is gearing up for its theatrical release on November 20, 2026. Directed by Pavan Sadineni, the film will be released in four languages: Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi. The release date announcement has generated interest among moviegoers, particularly after the film's teaser and first single received attention. The film features Dulquer Salmaan alongside Satvika Veeravalli in the lead roles.

Aakasamlo Oka Tara Set for November 20 Release

The makers have officially confirmed November 20 as the film's release date, marking its arrival across multiple Indian markets. With a multilingual release strategy, the film aims to reach audiences beyond the Telugu-speaking states. Dulquer Salmaan, who enjoys a following among audiences across Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi cinema, is expected to be one of the major attractions of the project.

His association with the film, along with Pavan Sadineni's direction, has added to the anticipation surrounding the release. Following the promotional material released so far, audiences are looking forward to seeing what the film has to offer on the big screen. With its theatrical release approaching, "Aakasamlo Oka Tara" is among the upcoming release attracting attention from Telugu cinema audiences.

Shruti Haasan in a Key Role

Apart from Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli, the film also features Shruti Haasan in a significant role.

Shruti will be seen portraying a bold science teacher, bringing another interesting character to the storyline. Although the makers have kept details about her character under wraps, her inclusion has added to the anticipation surrounding the film.

GV Prakash Kumar Composes the Music

The music for Aakasamlo Oka Tara has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar. His recent social media post about the film has further heightened curiosity among fans, particularly following the release of its first single. With music expected to contribute significantly to the film's emotional narrative, the soundtrack is set to be an important part of its promotions.

Backed by Prominent Production Houses

Aakasamlo Oka Tara is jointly produced by Light Box, Swapna Cinemas, Vyjayanthi Movies and Geetha Arts, bringing together several prominent production banners for the project.