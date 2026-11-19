Dulquer Salmaan is all set to entertain audiences with his upcoming emotional drama Aakasamlo Oka Tara. Directed by Pawan Sadineni, the film will release in theatres on November 20 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

The movie is produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam under Geetha Arts, Swapna Cinema and Lightbox Media banners. Sattvika Veeravalli is making her acting debut as the female lead. Shruti Haasan and Ruhani Sharma will also be seen in important roles.

Why Did the Makers Choose a New Heroine?

Many people have been wondering why the makers selected a newcomer instead of a popular actress for a big film featuring Dulquer Salmaan. Director Pawan Sadineni recently explained the reason behind this decision.

He said that the story mainly revolves around the heroine's character. The team felt that a new actress would bring freshness to the film. Although choosing an established heroine would have been an easier option, they wanted someone who could bring a different feel to the role.

During the search for the right actress, Pawan came across Sattvika Veeravalli's reels on social media. He also learned that she was trained in Bharatanatyam. The team called her for an audition and selected her after seeing her performance. According to the director, Sattvika fits the character very well.

Shruti Haasan's Role Will Be Special

Pawan Sadineni also shared interesting details about Shruti Haasan's character. He said her role is very important to the story and believes it could be one of the best performances of her career. He added that women who watch the film will feel inspired by her character.

Producers Supported the Director

The director also spoke about the support he received from the producers. He revealed that Allu Aravind, Swapna Dutt and Sandeep Gunnam liked the story as soon as he narrated it.

They did not suggest any changes and gave him complete freedom to make the film according to his vision.

Pawan is confident that Aakasamlo Oka Tara will offer a memorable experience to movie lovers. He believes it is a film that audiences can enjoy with their families in theatres.