The rapid advancements in artificial intelligence have been remarkable, transforming industries and changing the way people work. However, the growing adoption of AI has also raised concerns about its impact on employment, with businesses increasingly turning to automation and AI-powered tools to handle tasks traditionally performed by human workers.

Now, a new warning suggests that the impact of AI on the global workforce could become even more significant in the coming years.

Anthropic engineer Tao Lin believes that the world could be just 15 months away from developing AI systems capable of outperforming humans across most tasks. According to his prediction, such advancements could significantly reshape the employment landscape, potentially leaving large sections of the workforce struggling to find jobs.

Lin has also raised concerns that widespread job displacement could eventually force people to depend on government welfare programmes for financial support. His warning highlights growing discussions around the need for governments and policymakers to prepare for a future in which advanced AI systems could take over a much wider range of professional responsibilities.

This warning is particularly noteworthy because it comes from someone associated with the development of advanced AI systems, rather than an outside commentator. Tao Lin's remarks have added to the growing debate with the Technology industry about how rapidly artificial intelligence could evolve and what its implications might be for the global workforce.

The possibility of developing superintelligent AI within the next 15 months has raised questions about the future of employment, economic stability and the role of human workers. While the prediction does not establish that AI will completely replace the workforce within that timeframe, it highlights the challenges that governments, businesses and society may need to address as the technology continues to advance.

The warning comes at a time when several market forecasts are raising concerns about AI's potential impact on white-collar employment. Some projections suggest that a significant number of jobs could be affected as businesses increasingly adopt AI-powered technologies and automation.

The potential impact is not limited to routine office work. Industries such as cinema, journalism, content writing, legal services and engineering are also witnessing the growing use of AI tools.

From generating written content and assisting with legal research to supporting film production and technical tasks, AI is gradually taking on responsibilities that were traditionally handled by human professionals. This had sparked concerns about job security, the future of creative professions and the extent to which human expertise will remain essential in an increasingly automated workplace.