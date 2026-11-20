A YSRCP candidate's house was allegedly set on fire in Tadepalligudem, West Godavari district, amid tensions over the upcoming municipal elections. The incident reportedly took place after the candidate refused to withdraw her nomination.

Nallagonda Swapna is contesting as a YSRCP candidate for Ward 38 in Tadepalligudem. According to the report, she was allegedly pressured to withdraw her nomination. However, she decided to continue in the election.

At around 1 AM, when Swapna and her family members were sleeping, some people allegedly set fire to their house. Local residents noticed the fire and alerted the family in time.

Fortunately, Swapna and her family members escaped safely. However, the fire left the family without their belongings, forcing them to come out onto the streets.

Swapna has made it clear that she will continue contesting the elections despite the incident. Her family has demanded strict action against those responsible for setting their house on fire.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety of candidates during the municipal election process in Andhra Pradesh.