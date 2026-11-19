Actor Dhanush has expressed his gratitude to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay for granting special permission to screen his upcoming film, O.M: Operation Mole, at 6 AM. The actor thanked the Chief Minister for allowing early morning shows and shared his appreciation for the decision ahead of the film's theatrical release.

Dhanush also appealed to his fans to celebrate the film's release safely and responsibly. His message highlighted the importance of enjoying the cinematic experience while ensuring public safety and avoiding any inconvenience to others.

The special permission for 6 AM screenings has added to the excitement surrounding the film's release, with fans eagerly looking forward to watching it on the big screen.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Dhanush shared an official statement urging fans attending the 6 AM screenings to celebrate responsibly and avoid causing inconvenience to others. He highlighted that a film's success is the result of the collective hard work, dedication and efforts of everyone involved in its making. The actor-filmmaker appealed to his fans to respect these efforts and ensure that the celebrations remain safe, peaceful and enjoyable for everyone.

Expressing his gratitude to the state government, Dhanush thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay for granting permission for 6 AM screenings of his upcoming film, O.M, which is scheduled to release on November 20. The actor appreciated the government's decision and acknowledged the support extended to the film ahead of its theatrical debut.

Dhanush's appeal comes at a time when early morning screening often attract enthusiastic crowds, particularly for highly anticipated films. His message encourages fans to show their support while respecting theatre regulations, fellow moviegoers and public safety. He also reminded audiences that celebrations should not create difficulties for others.

The 6 AM screening are expected to attracts considerable attention from fans eager to catch the film on its first day. With special permission granted for the early show, the release has generated additional excitement among moviegoers. All eyes are now on the film's opening-day response and its performance at the box office.